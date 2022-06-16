Events series brings artists to popular nature preserve

This summer, local artists will showcase their talent at the Palo Alto Baylands EcoCenter.

Peninsula Outdoor Painters is partnering with Environmental Volunteers for the Baylands Visiting Artist Series, which brings artists to the EcoCenter to share their paintings inspired by the popular nature preserve.

From 11:30 a.m. to noon on exhibition days, visitors can experience the Baylands through a new perspective by viewing art and interacting with artists, who will be present to answer questions about their methods, materials and techniques.

While the series kicked off on June 3, there will be three more opportunities to learn about nature through art, with the next visiting artist, Wanda Lee, showing her work on Saturday, June 18. Martha Diaz will show her work on July 22 and the series will conclude on July 29 with works by Rita Barichievich.

The EcoCenter is home base for Environmental Volunteers, an organization dedicated to cultivating love for science and nature through hands-on classroom activities and other community events. Since its establishment in 1977, Peninsula Outdoor Painters holds weekly "paint-outs" that are free and open to artists of any skill level, where participants paint various outdoor landscapes among their peers.