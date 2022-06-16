Atherton welcomes the community to its new library

Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia counted down from 10 before kids ran through a red "Welcome" banner held in front of the doors of the new $19.1 million Atherton Library to mark its opening on June 4.
The day included live music, food, a book signing and tours of the 10,000-square-foot library at 80 Fair Oaks Lane. Menlo Park Fire Protection District Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen led one of the story times.
"It was wonderful to observe kids picking up books and reading at tables and in nooks, several people using the laser printer and the four sewing machines in the makerspace and people enjoying the Willie Mays Room," named after the longtime Atherton resident and San Francisco Giants player, said DeGolia in an email. "People didn't just walk through and look, they actually stopped and used the library, which was wonderful."
Construction on the library began over three years ago. The makerspace and digital lab have 3D printers, a laser cutter, GoPro camera kits and a deck, according to the town. There meeting rooms, including in the renovated Historic Town Hall, which is connected to the library.
French bakery Mademoiselle Colette plans to open a cafe in a 250-square-foot space in the library this fall.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday.
Go here for a list of upcoming events at the new library.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.