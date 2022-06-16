News

Atherton welcomes the community to its new library

It's open seven days a week in the new civic center at 80 Fair Oaks Lane

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 16, 2022, 11:05 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District reads to children during the grand opening celebration of the Atherton Library on June 4, 2022. Courtesy San Mateo County Libraries.

Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia counted down from 10 before kids ran through a red "Welcome" banner held in front of the doors of the new $19.1 million Atherton Library to mark its opening on June 4.

The day included live music, food, a book signing and tours of the 10,000-square-foot library at 80 Fair Oaks Lane. Menlo Park Fire Protection District Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen led one of the story times.

"It was wonderful to observe kids picking up books and reading at tables and in nooks, several people using the laser printer and the four sewing machines in the makerspace and people enjoying the Willie Mays Room," named after the longtime Atherton resident and San Francisco Giants player, said DeGolia in an email. "People didn't just walk through and look, they actually stopped and used the library, which was wonderful."

Construction on the library began over three years ago. The makerspace and digital lab have 3D printers, a laser cutter, GoPro camera kits and a deck, according to the town. There meeting rooms, including in the renovated Historic Town Hall, which is connected to the library.

French bakery Mademoiselle Colette plans to open a cafe in a 250-square-foot space in the library this fall.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

Go here for a list of upcoming events at the new library.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

Atherton welcomes the community to its new library

It's open seven days a week in the new civic center at 80 Fair Oaks Lane

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 16, 2022, 11:05 am

Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia counted down from 10 before kids ran through a red "Welcome" banner held in front of the doors of the new $19.1 million Atherton Library to mark its opening on June 4.

The day included live music, food, a book signing and tours of the 10,000-square-foot library at 80 Fair Oaks Lane. Menlo Park Fire Protection District Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen led one of the story times.

"It was wonderful to observe kids picking up books and reading at tables and in nooks, several people using the laser printer and the four sewing machines in the makerspace and people enjoying the Willie Mays Room," named after the longtime Atherton resident and San Francisco Giants player, said DeGolia in an email. "People didn't just walk through and look, they actually stopped and used the library, which was wonderful."

Construction on the library began over three years ago. The makerspace and digital lab have 3D printers, a laser cutter, GoPro camera kits and a deck, according to the town. There meeting rooms, including in the renovated Historic Town Hall, which is connected to the library.

French bakery Mademoiselle Colette plans to open a cafe in a 250-square-foot space in the library this fall.

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

Go here for a list of upcoming events at the new library.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.