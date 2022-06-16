Atherton welcomes the community to its new library

Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia counted down from 10 before kids ran through a red "Welcome" banner held in front of the doors of the new $19.1 million Atherton Library to mark its opening on June 4.

The day included live music, food, a book signing and tours of the 10,000-square-foot library at 80 Fair Oaks Lane. Menlo Park Fire Protection District Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen led one of the story times.

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Community members and families color in the Atherton Library's children’s area during the space's grand opening celebration on June 4, 2022. Courtesy San Mateo County Libraries. SLIDESHOW: Assembled community members at the grand opening celebration of the Atherton Library on June 4, 2022. Courtesy San Mateo County Libraries. SLIDESHOW: Library assistant Alan Zamora helps Ken Basegio use a 3D printer in the Maker Space in the Atherton Library on June 14, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW: A staff member works in the Atherton Library on June 14, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW: A private room in the Atherton Library on June 14, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW: The exterior of the Atherton Library on June 14, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Previous Next

"It was wonderful to observe kids picking up books and reading at tables and in nooks, several people using the laser printer and the four sewing machines in the makerspace and people enjoying the Willie Mays Room," named after the longtime Atherton resident and San Francisco Giants player, said DeGolia in an email. "People didn't just walk through and look, they actually stopped and used the library, which was wonderful."

Construction on the library began over three years ago. The makerspace and digital lab have 3D printers, a laser cutter, GoPro camera kits and a deck, according to the town. There meeting rooms, including in the renovated Historic Town Hall, which is connected to the library.

French bakery Mademoiselle Colette plans to open a cafe in a 250-square-foot space in the library this fall.