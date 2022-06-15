East Palo Alto Senior Center to reopen after two-year COVID-19 hiatus

The East Palo Alto Senior Center will be reopening on Friday, June 17, after shutting down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced.

The Senior Center, located at 560 Bell St., will resume all operations, programs and services, according to the city.

"No one ever expected that a pandemic would occur nor that it would last over two years," said Millicent Grant, executive director of the center. "Thankfully, the senior center had and continues to provide food for the seniors that are shut-in."

East Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica was equally as excited about the reopening.

"With this joint reopening, we will strengthen the collaboration of city, county and Senior Center Incorporated to provide more services to our multicultural senior community."