Boy, 15, dies in East Palo Alto shooting Monday night

A 15-year-old boy died in a shooting Monday night in East Palo Alto, according to police.

Officers responded at 9:04 p.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue and arrived to find the boy near an alley. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, police said.

The name of the boy who died is not yet being released.

Police said two male suspects were seen running toward Woodland Avenue following the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case and no suspect descriptions were available as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call or text 650-409-6792 or to send an email to [email protected] Tips can be made anonymously.