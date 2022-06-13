News

Police, state agents issue citations for selling alcohol to minors

by Bay City News / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 13, 2022, 11:32 am 0
Five people were cited for selling alcohol to minors in Menlo Park on Friday.

The citations were issued during a joint decoy operation by the Menlo Park police and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

During the operation, minors working under the supervision of officers tried to buy alcohol from 12 retail businesses in the city, according to Menlo Park police.

Law enforcement officials cited employees at Bevmo, MP Mongolian Barbeque, Mami Cheli's and a Chevron gas station on Alameda de las Pulgas for allegedly serving alcohol to minors, according to Menlo Park police officials. In the case of one of the restaurants, two clerks were cited.

People who sold alcohol to underage patrons can face fines as high as $250 and up to 32 hours of community service for the first violation, police officials said in a news release Saturday.

Also, businesses that sold to a minor could face additional fines and could have their alcoholic beverage license suspended or revoked, police said.

Almanac Staff contributed to this report

