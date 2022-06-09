Arts

PV Palooza showcases a dozen Peninsula bands

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

The Whiskey Hill Billies will play at PV Palooza. Courtesy Doretta Bonner.

The hills will be alive all day Saturday with the sounds of local music, when a new summer music festival launches in Portola Valley. The first PV Palooza, organized by the Portola Valley Cultural Arts Committee, takes place June 11, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Portola Valley Town Center.

"Basically, the whole intent of PV Palooza is to create a music festival that is completely local," said John Badger, chair of the Portola Valley Cultural Arts Committee.

PV Palooza highlights the abundance of local talent, with a dozen bands featuring musicians from Portola Valley and neighboring towns such as Woodside performing a wide variety of music, including bluegrass, rock, jazz, Americana and alternative.

The event was originally slated for the summer of 2020, but had to be put on hold due to COVID. The festival is a new initiative organized by the committee, which also hosts a monthly summer concert series at the Town Center (that series kicks off this year on July 14).

PV Palooza aims to give a sense of enjoying local bands in an intimate club setting, but without the late hours and sometimes sticky floors, Badger said, noting that's nothing against the club experience, which he also enjoys.

"This venue is outdoors during the daytime with tons of your good friends in the community. It's a different setting," he said.

The band Up and to the Right is featured in the lineup for PV Palooza. Courtesy Up and to the Right/Facebook.

One thing that the festival will have in common with the club circuit, though, is professional production. PV Palooza has enlisted the services of an audio team that works with a number of other well-known local outdoor events. With an all-day music festival a more expensive endeavor than the town's regular concert series, Badger said that committee reached out to local businesses and individuals to sponsor PV Palooza, and town leadership granted a rare exception to present a sponsored event.

Members of the Indygo Rhythm Section are seen in a March 2020 performance. The band will perform at PV Palooza. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

The PV Palooza lineup features Windy Hill, Krim Band, Bundy Browne Band, Ginger + Bandits, Indygo Rhythm Section, Pathetic Honey, Whiskey Hill Billies, The Bubbles, Up and to the Right, Salty Licks and Christopher Normann.

The festival will also showcase young musicians and student ensembles, with kids' performances following each band in the main lineup.

Badger said that he hopes PV Palooza, with the town's blessing, could become an annual event, and hopefully audiences take away "an appreciation for all the local talent there is."

The Portola Valley Town Center is located at 765 Portola Road, Portola Valley. For more information, visit pvpalooza.com.

