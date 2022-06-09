PG&E warns of possible outages, urges preparation for Friday heat

PG&E is encouraging customers around the Bay Area to prepare for excessive heat on Friday that could contribute to power outages.

PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said in an email that this could be an "all-hands on deck event," and said crews will be out and ready to respond to heat-related outages.

Sarkissian said the statewide utility manager, California Independent System Operator, could make the determination to issue a "flex alert," which is a notice to encourage customers to voluntarily reduce power consumption.

According to CAISO, most flex alerts occur in the evening hours when solar energy is less available and many residents are returning home and use more electricity.

Sarkissian said transformer failure is the main cause of outages during excessive heat. Transformers help distribute power from the grid to homes and businesses, and require time to cool down, especially at night, she said. When temperatures stay high overnight, the components in the transformers can become overheated and fail.