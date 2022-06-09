Family that preyed on Bay Area immigrants convicted of human trafficking, labor theft

The defendants trafficked many of their victims using threats of arrest and deportation and false promises to assist with immigration. In some cases, the victim's passports were confiscated.

Some members of the Gamos Family operated an adult residential and childcare company called Rainbow Bright, which it used to exploit recent immigrants to the U.S., Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

The California Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the conviction of a family that preyed on the Filipino community in the Bay Area through human trafficking and labor exploitation.

• Carlina Gamos, 70, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and grand theft of labor, two counts of human trafficking, 17 counts of grand theft of labor, nine counts of failure to file unemployment insurance tax returns and nine counts of failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes. Gerlin Gamos, 42, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft.

• Noel Gamos, 44. Found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and grand theft of labor, one count of human trafficking, 16 counts of grand theft of labor, nine counts of failure to file unemployment insurance tax returns and nine counts of failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes.

• Joshua Gamos, 46. Found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and grand theft of labor; one count of human trafficking, 16 counts grand theft of labor, one count of workers compensation fraud, nine counts of failure to file unemployment tax returns and nine counts of failure to collect or pay unemployment insurance taxes.

The defendants are due to be sentenced on August 19 at the San Mateo Superior Court. They are:

The jury found that the defendants took $500,000 in the commission of their scheme and that the Gamos' acted with intent to cause great bodily injury and with cruelty, viciousness and callousness.

Rainbow Bright employees were required to live and work in care homes and day care for hours far exceeding a normal workday, the DOJ said. They were also forced to sleep on floors and in garages. Some employees reported being locked outside when the defendants were not home.

Family that preyed on Bay Area immigrants convicted of human trafficking, labor theft