Community briefs: PV Palooza, a new electric bus fleet and early childhood education program expands

PV Palooza highlights the abundance of local talent, with bands featuring musicians from Portola Valley and neighboring towns such as Woodside performing a wide variety of music, including bluegrass, rock, jazz, Americana and alternative. The lineup features Windy Hill, Krim Band, Bundy Browne Band, Ginger + Bandits, Indygo Rhythm Section, Pathetic Honey, Whiskey Hill Billies, The Bubbles, Up and to the Right, Salty Licks and Christopher Normann.

The hills will be alive all day Saturday with the sounds of local music, when a new summer music festival launches in Portola Valley. The first PV Palooza , organized by the Portola Valley Cultural Arts Committee, takes place June 11, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Portola Valley Town Center, with stages on the soccer field and the lawn next to the library.

The district presented one of the new buses during a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 2 to mark the district's commitment to sustainable transportation. The Board of Trustees also recognized the district's transportation team for securing the buses.

"He (Morales) is an eco-champion to me, and these buses will serve as a daily reminder to our children that our team is acting to preserve their environmental future," said Trustee Francesca Segrè in her newsletter.

The program is currently fully enrolled, but All Five is accepting applications for the waitlist, according to Karen Pace, strategic projects manager at All Five. It can enroll up to 52 students. The plan is to expand enrollment to 76 students in the next 12 to 24 months, she said.

All Five Executive Director Carol Thomsen said in the newsletter. "Expanding enrollment has been a long and tumultuous endeavor and everyday we observe the new children we serve growing, learning, and thriving. There is no question high-quality early childhood education improves an individual's lifetime academic, economic, and health outcomes. We could not be more grateful for your partnership in providing this transformative experience for more children and families wanting a better future."

Founded in 2015, All Five was open to 2- to 5-year-olds but, with the extra space, will now be able to expand and serve infants (six weeks and older) and toddlers.

The construction included a new playground and retrofitting of buildings to classrooms to ensure they meet fire code requirements. Construction also added bathrooms, running water and configured rooms to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The new classes come through a lease agreement with the Ravenswood City School District adjacent to its campus at 1391 Chilco St.

The long-awaited new buildings at All Five, a preschool and infant/toddler program in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park, are finished, according to a June 2 newsletter. The preschool will celebrate a grand opening of the new construction on Friday, Aug. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m. to mark the start of the school year.

Community briefs: PV Palooza, a new electric bus fleet and early childhood education program expands