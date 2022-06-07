News

Smoke from prescribed burn may be visible in San Mateo County Tuesday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 7, 2022, 11:04 am 0
San Andreas Lake seen from the San Andreas Trail in San Mateo County. Photo by BrokenSphere obtained via Wikimedia Commons under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.

A prescribed burn on the San Andreas Lake Dam will take place Tuesday to reduce fire danger in the area, according to San Mateo County officials, who said smoke may be visible in parts of San Mateo, Belmont, San Carlos and Burlingame.

Cal Fire, the San Mateo County Fire Department and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission will burn five acres to consume cured grass and remove vegetation that could compromise the integrity of the earthen dam, the officials said. The burn will also help maintain access for inspections and monitoring of the dam.

The burn will begin on Tuesday morning and will be weather-dependent, firefighters said.

Officials will also use this opportunity as a training exercise for firefighters and utilities commission watershed staff as we head into wildfire season, they said.

Prior to the burn, biologists from the commission will survey the area for special status animals such as the San Francisco garter snake and the California red-legged frog. Biologists have already surveyed the area for special-status plants and plants that host the Mission blue butterfly.

