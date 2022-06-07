News

Man strikes woman with wooden stick, steals her cellphone

Battery incident took place while she walked her dog

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 7, 2022, 11:47 am
Stanford University's Department of Public Safety is investigating a battery in the area of El Camino Real and Medical Foundation Way late at night on June 6, 2022. Map by Jamey Padojino.

A woman was walking her dog along the edge of Stanford University's campus near Town & Country Village on Monday night when a man hit her multiple times with a wooden stick and took her cellphone, according to Stanford's Department of Public Safety.

The woman reported the battery incident around 11:40 p.m. on Monday. She was walking between Palm Drive and Galvez Street on the sidewalk that is north of the fence that runs parallel to El Camino Real, where a man tried to speak to her. The woman asked to be left alone and kept walking, according to a Stanford public safety alert.

The man then struck her with a wooden stick multiple times and she dropped her cellphone during the course of the assault. The man then took the phone and fled, last seen running east on El Camino Real, the alert stated.

The woman was transported to Stanford Hospital for her injuries.

She described the suspect as a bald man of Asian descent in his late 20s to early 30s, who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing a black T-shirt with black basketball shorts. The woman and man have interacted previously, but investigators don't know the man's identity, the release said. He remains at large as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Stanford Department of Public Safety at 650-329-2413.

