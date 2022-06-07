Early election results put Mueller ahead in race for District 3 supervisor

The first round of election results Tuesday night show Ray Mueller and Laura Parmer-Lohan pulling ahead in the race for District 3 of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. If the results hold, both will face off in an election this November.

Virginia Chang Kiraly and Steven Booker are coming in third and fourth, respectively.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Mueller received 4,919 votes, or 35.8% of the vote, in this first round of results released shortly after 8 p.m., followed closely by Parmer-Lohan at 4,329 (31.5%). Chang Kiraly trails at 2,453 votes (17.8%), followed by Booker at 2,048 votes (14.9%).

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has five seats and oversees the operations and budget of San Mateo County. District 3 covers the coastline from Pacifica to Santa Cruz County and inland to Menlo Park. The district encompasses seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, serving over 150,000 residents.

Mueller is a council member in Menlo Park who served a term as mayor. He also served as chief of staff for Santa Clara County District 5 Supervisor Joe Simitian. One of Mueller's priorities is on coastside infrastructure, hoping to create a Supervisor's office on the coast so residents can bring their problems locally.