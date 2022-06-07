Community College district chancellor to retire

San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Mike Claire will retire in June 2023, he informed the Board of Trustees two weeks ago, according to a June 2 email to district staff. He plans to spend more time with family and "pursue other interests."

Claire, who joined the district 37 years ago, replaced disgraced chancellor emeritus Ron Galatolo, who faces 21 felony charges for misuse of funds in this role with the district. Claire became interim chancellor in September 2019, according to the district website.

"As chancellor I have focused on steadying the district, maintaining forward progress on important initiatives, and building a new team, all while steering the district through a major pandemic," Claire said in the email. "My priority has been to manage the many unforeseen changes that have come our way, while working to establish a solid foundation for our district and colleges. Although there is more to do in the coming year, I feel that this work is nearing completion."

Claire attended Cañada College before graduating from California State University, East Bay, with a bachelor's degree in business administration, according to his LinkedIn page. He then earned his MBA at CSU East Bay.

Before becoming an administrator, he joined College of San Mateo (CSM) as accounting professor in 1988. He served as a dean, a vice president of instruction, then president of CSM in 2007. He has taught at all three of the district's colleges.