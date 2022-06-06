News

Community briefs: M-A scholarships announced, SMC science fair winners and more

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 6, 2022, 11:19 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Left to right: Sherinda Bryant, Menlo-Atherton High School instructor and faculty advisor, with 2022 Ubuntu Scholarship Program winners Jade Alexander, and Alanna Stevenson. Courtesy Menlo-Atherton Black Student Union.

M-A Ubuntu scholarships awarded

Menlo-Atherton Black Student Union's faculty advisors awarded its second annual grants to graduating African American seniors Jade Alexander, Alec Shelton and Alanna Stevenson, according to a press release.

The club originally planned to hand out two scholarships this year through the school's Ubuntu Scholarship Program, but because of the high quality of the finalists, three students to be recognized.

Alexander and Shelton will attend San Francisco State University, while Stevenson will go to College of San Mateo.

Donations for the scholarship program can be sent to Menlo-Atherton High School, c/o Elena Villafuerte, Treasurer, 555 Middlefield Road, Atherton CA 94027. Checks should be payable to Menlo-Atherton High School Scholarships, with Ubuntu Scholarship Program in the memo line.

For additional information, email [email protected]

Nativity School students win county STEM awards

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Five students from Nativity School of Menlo Park received awards in the 35th annual San Mateo County STEM Fair competition on March 5, according to a press release. Two won first place, fifth grader Jim Fulton and eighth grader Victoria Harding-Bradley; one took second place, seventh grader Ava Wong-Foyl and two received honorable mentions, eighth graders Giselle Cruz and Bridget Semler.

A total of 347 students from 35 different schools participated in the county tournament.

Victoria, who researched ultrasonic acoustic wave emissions in plants, is one of 30 students from the fair who will take part in the National Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering as Rising Stars). She will also compete in the California State Science and Engineering Fair.

National Merit Scholars announced

On Wednesday, June 1, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 2,600 winners of scholarships financed by colleges and universities. Officials of each college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.

Awards range from $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. More scholars will be announced in July, which will bring the total number of college-sponsored merit scholarship recipients this year to about 4,000.

One of the winners is Max B. Goldman of Menlo Park, who attended Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. He plans to attend Occidential College in Los Angeles.

For more information, go here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: M-A scholarships announced, SMC science fair winners and more

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 6, 2022, 11:19 am

Menlo-Atherton Black Student Union's faculty advisors awarded its second annual grants to graduating African American seniors Jade Alexander, Alec Shelton and Alanna Stevenson, according to a press release.

The club originally planned to hand out two scholarships this year through the school's Ubuntu Scholarship Program, but because of the high quality of the finalists, three students to be recognized.

Alexander and Shelton will attend San Francisco State University, while Stevenson will go to College of San Mateo.

Donations for the scholarship program can be sent to Menlo-Atherton High School, c/o Elena Villafuerte, Treasurer, 555 Middlefield Road, Atherton CA 94027. Checks should be payable to Menlo-Atherton High School Scholarships, with Ubuntu Scholarship Program in the memo line.

For additional information, email [email protected]

Five students from Nativity School of Menlo Park received awards in the 35th annual San Mateo County STEM Fair competition on March 5, according to a press release. Two won first place, fifth grader Jim Fulton and eighth grader Victoria Harding-Bradley; one took second place, seventh grader Ava Wong-Foyl and two received honorable mentions, eighth graders Giselle Cruz and Bridget Semler.

A total of 347 students from 35 different schools participated in the county tournament.

Victoria, who researched ultrasonic acoustic wave emissions in plants, is one of 30 students from the fair who will take part in the National Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering as Rising Stars). She will also compete in the California State Science and Engineering Fair.

On Wednesday, June 1, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 2,600 winners of scholarships financed by colleges and universities. Officials of each college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.

Awards range from $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. More scholars will be announced in July, which will bring the total number of college-sponsored merit scholarship recipients this year to about 4,000.

One of the winners is Max B. Goldman of Menlo Park, who attended Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. He plans to attend Occidential College in Los Angeles.

For more information, go here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.