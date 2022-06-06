Community briefs: M-A scholarships announced, SMC science fair winners and more

Five students from Nativity School of Menlo Park received awards in the 35th annual San Mateo County STEM Fair competition on March 5, according to a press release. Two won first place, fifth grader Jim Fulton and eighth grader Victoria Harding-Bradley; one took second place, seventh grader Ava Wong-Foyl and two received honorable mentions, eighth graders Giselle Cruz and Bridget Semler.

A total of 347 students from 35 different schools participated in the county tournament.

Victoria, who researched ultrasonic acoustic wave emissions in plants, is one of 30 students from the fair who will take part in the National Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering as Rising Stars). She will also compete in the California State Science and Engineering Fair.

National Merit Scholars announced

On Wednesday, June 1, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 2,600 winners of scholarships financed by colleges and universities. Officials of each college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.

Awards range from $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. More scholars will be announced in July, which will bring the total number of college-sponsored merit scholarship recipients this year to about 4,000.

One of the winners is Max B. Goldman of Menlo Park, who attended Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. He plans to attend Occidential College in Los Angeles.

