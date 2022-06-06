News

Class of 2022: A roundup of Midpeninsula high school graduation coverage

High schoolers experience the first normal graduation since before the pandemic began

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 6, 2022, 11:40 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo-Atherton and Woodside high schools commencement ceremonies. Photos by Natalia Nazarova and Magali Gauthier.

Midpeninsula high school students are walking across graduation stages with full-length ceremonies and more guests this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2022.

This year's graduations mark the true return to normalcy, with packed crowds of families and friends attending the celebratory send-off of local students finishing high school. We documented some of the Class of 2022's final moments as high schoolers, including personal reflections on what it means to graduate after tumultuous years of pandemic lockdown.

Graduation ceremony coverage

• Menlo-Atherton High School: Menlo-Atherton High School graduates 71st class

• Woodside High School: Woodside graduates look to the future

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

• Sacred Heart Preparatory: Sacred Heart Prep awards 154 diplomas to 124th class

Student profiles

Four local class of 2022 students. Photos courtesy of students.

Read about four local graduates, who reflected on their triumphs and struggles in high school:

• Woodside High: Gigi Pistilli

• Menlo-Atherton High: Bridget Gray

• East Palo Alto Academy: Christian Sbragia

• Eastside College Preparatory School: Josh Nickings

Graduate lists

Menlo-Atherton High School

Woodside High School

Menlo School

Eastside College Preparatory School

Menlo-Atherton and Woodside high schools commencement ceremonies. Photos by Natalia Nazarova and Magali Gauthier.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Class of 2022: A roundup of Midpeninsula high school graduation coverage

High schoolers experience the first normal graduation since before the pandemic began

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 6, 2022, 11:40 am

Midpeninsula high school students are walking across graduation stages with full-length ceremonies and more guests this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2022.

This year's graduations mark the true return to normalcy, with packed crowds of families and friends attending the celebratory send-off of local students finishing high school. We documented some of the Class of 2022's final moments as high schoolers, including personal reflections on what it means to graduate after tumultuous years of pandemic lockdown.

Graduation ceremony coverage

• Menlo-Atherton High School: Menlo-Atherton High School graduates 71st class

• Woodside High School: Woodside graduates look to the future

• Sacred Heart Preparatory: Sacred Heart Prep awards 154 diplomas to 124th class

Student profiles

Read about four local graduates, who reflected on their triumphs and struggles in high school:

• Woodside High: Gigi Pistilli

• Menlo-Atherton High: Bridget Gray

• East Palo Alto Academy: Christian Sbragia

• Eastside College Preparatory School: Josh Nickings

Graduate lists

Menlo-Atherton High School

Woodside High School

Menlo School

Eastside College Preparatory School

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.