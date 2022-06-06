Class of 2022: A roundup of Midpeninsula high school graduation coverage

Midpeninsula high school students are walking across graduation stages with full-length ceremonies and more guests this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2022.
This year's graduations mark the true return to normalcy, with packed crowds of families and friends attending the celebratory send-off of local students finishing high school. We documented some of the Class of 2022's final moments as high schoolers, including personal reflections on what it means to graduate after tumultuous years of pandemic lockdown.
Graduation ceremony coverage
• Menlo-Atherton High School: Menlo-Atherton High School graduates 71st class
• Woodside High School: Woodside graduates look to the future
• Sacred Heart Preparatory: Sacred Heart Prep awards 154 diplomas to 124th class
Student profiles
Read about four local graduates, who reflected on their triumphs and struggles in high school:
• Woodside High: Gigi Pistilli
• Menlo-Atherton High: Bridget Gray
• East Palo Alto Academy: Christian Sbragia
• Eastside College Preparatory School: Josh Nickings
Graduate lists
