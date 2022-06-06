Class of 2022: A roundup of Midpeninsula high school graduation coverage

Midpeninsula high school students are walking across graduation stages with full-length ceremonies and more guests this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2022.

This year's graduations mark the true return to normalcy, with packed crowds of families and friends attending the celebratory send-off of local students finishing high school. We documented some of the Class of 2022's final moments as high schoolers, including personal reflections on what it means to graduate after tumultuous years of pandemic lockdown.

Graduation ceremony coverage

• Menlo-Atherton High School: Menlo-Atherton High School graduates 71st class

• Woodside High School: Woodside graduates look to the future