Letters to the editor: Support for Anna Eshoo, Laura Parmer-Lohan

I've been lucky enough to know Anna Eshoo, for years, first as a voter and a constituent, and more recently as a partner and valued friend. It wasn't hard to appreciate her when I was purely a constituent. Her work ethic, integrity, and humanity are obvious, as are her reverence for Democracy and the institution of Congress. I always respected her, was always proud to vote for her.

But in my role in the State Senate my respect for her has only deepened as I've been able to work closely with her. I've seen her incredible dedication and effectiveness as well as her integrity and the dignity she brings to the role. She's a wonderful partner, leader, teammate, and she’s used all the tools at her disposal to deliver for her district.

Anna Eshoo is a phenomenally skilled legislator who has used her relationships in Congress to secure funding for clean tech and Caltrain electrification. She is a senior member on key committees (energy and commerce, tech and communications, health). From those committees she's delivered important accomplishments in healthcare, and online privacy among many other issues. Congresswoman Eshoo's work on these committees helped turn Silicon Valley into what it is today, and her continued work will enable it to remain a hub of innovation long into the future.

As your State Senator I have to make hard decisions every day. As your neighbor and fellow voter in the new Congressional District 16 the choice is very easy. Please join me in voting for Anna Eshoo on or before Tuesday June 7th.

State Sen. Josh Becker