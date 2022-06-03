Paul Trudelle, the 'gem' of Woodside Priory, retires

Trudelle moved to Portola Valley in 1983 with his wife, Silvia, to be closer to family and teach at the Catholic Benedictine school. Silvia taught math until their second son was born. The pair lived in a three-bedroom home on campus and where they raised their six kids, all of whom attended Priory.

"Paul Trudelle has enriched the lives of countless students, helped them grow in creative and imaginative thinking and has inspired them to be excellent in and outside the classroom," a town proclamation states .

Living on campus sometimes felt like life in a fishbowl for Trudelle, who said recalls going out to water his lawn.

Trudelle originally planned to stay at Priory for just a few years and then move to a public school so he could collect a pension, but opted to stay at the private school because of the Benedictine model that one can "always begin again," which he finds freeing.

"We hope to be the grandkid hub," said the grandfather of nine, whom some students on campus call "Papa T."

Now that his daughter Laura is pregnant with her fourth child, Trudelle said he plans to move to Utah in July to help her.

"It's sad, too, because I've met kids who said, 'The last two years of high school I didn't really enjoy it,'" he said.

Trudelle has grown concerned about the students taking so many Advanced Placement and honors classes in high school in the last 20 years. He wishes they'd also spend high school pursuing new sports or developing friendships.

"I make them say 'I can't get this yet,'" he said. "Minds work better like parachutes, when they're open. It helps teach perseverance. We're trying to push resilience and critical thinking."

One of the greatest joys of teaching for him is seeing a child master a concept that previously they didn't think they could learn. He kept a "Yet" poster on his classroom's well.

But he said he loved the convenience of living on campus. It is just 40 meters from his front door to the back door of the gym. He can see the baseball diamond from his kitchen window.

"That to me was priceless," he said. "I wouldn't trade that moment for anything. When we can touch each other mentally in a way is something you never forget."

About 200 people attended the school's farewell reception on May 27. One eighth grader who spoke at the party had trouble letting go of Trudelle while hugging him goodbye.

"We are grateful for all that he's done for Priory but also for Portola Valley," Ruff said. "The transformational effect he's had on students, literally for generations, has been amazing. ... We certainly use him for a model for the way we act."

When the Town Council recognized Trudelle for his work at Priory during the May 25 meeting, Priory Head of School Patrick Ruff called Trudelle "a gem," noting his presence will still be felt for generations to come.

Paul Trudelle, the 'gem' of Woodside Priory, retires