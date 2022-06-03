News

Almanac honored in California Journalism Awards contest

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 3, 2022, 11:10 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Elizabeth McCarthy glues "protein spikes" made out of paper straws and pompoms onto her coronavirus piñatas in her Menlo Park home on April 26, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Almanac took home eight honors, including two first place finishes, in the California News Publishers Association's (CNPA) 2021 California Journalism Awards, according to results announced last week.

Magali Gauthier, the chief visual journalist, won first place for news photo, "In ballgowns and sneakers, tuxes and masks, Menlo-Atherton high school seniors gather for a pandemic prom," capturing the excitement of the first school dance since the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. She also won first place for feature photo, "Taking a whack out of COVID" which took a unique angle on a nurse's pandemic stress-reliever that turned into a small business -- handmade coronavirus-shaped piñatas.

Seniors try to start a dance cirle at the Menlo-Atherton High School outdoor prom on the soccer field in Atherton on May 7, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

"The tough-to-get angle and great composition immediately draw you in, only to be surprised by the creative representation of serious and important subject matter," a contest judge said of the coronavirus piñata photo.

Gauthier also took second place in feature photos with "Menlo Park goldsmith Sharona Wolff makes ancient jewelry with a modern twist."

Sharona Wolff uses a torch to fuse 22-karat gold balls onto a larger gold piece in a studio at the Allied Arts Guild in Menlo Park on Nov. 29, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

"The closeness, the focus and the hint of light on her face, opposite the fire on the other end of the shot, make this a memorable image," a judge commented.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

She won third place for news photos with "Tears, hugs and masks as children go back to school," an image of kindergartners lined up to get hand sanitizer from their teacher at Los Robles-Ronald McNair Academy in East Palo Alto.

Kindergarten teacher Ruth Cuellar gives Regina some hand sanitizer before entering the classroom on the first day of school at Los Robles-Ronald McNair Academy in East Palo Alto on Aug. 25, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Judges awarded Gauthier second place for her photo story illustrating the cautious return of everyday social activities in July, "Signs of life," which captured everything from a memorial service to friends gathering for drinks at the Pioneer Saloon in Woodside, a rehearsal of masked ballerinas to families gathered for a concert in the park.

In the digital division for news websites, Gauthier took fourth place for her feature photo, "Proms without dancing or high heels," showing a Menlo-Atherton senior modeling her ensemble for an outdoor prom held on the school soccer field: a yellow satin ball gown and matching mask, with her sneaker-clad foot peeking out from under her skirt.

Charlie Smith wears sneakers and holds a mask while modeling her prom ensemble in Atherton on April 27, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Reporter Angela Swartz took fifth place for her coverage of local government with her story, "Woodside, Portola Valley brace for wildfire season."

Former Almanac reporter Kate Bradshaw got a fifth-place nod for her three-part enterprise series, "Figuring out how to feed kids when they're not in school," "From farms to families" and "When hazards collide," which looked at how the pandemic upended the way food reaches vulnerable residents.

In its competition, the CNPA separates daily and weekly newspapers. It also pits dailies and weeklies against each other in several circulation divisions. The Almanac competed in the 11,001 to 25,000 circulation division, which included sister publication the Pleasanton Weekly. In the digital competition there are just three divisions statewide, designated by the site's number of monthly unique visitors.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Andrea Gemmet was born and raised in the Midpeninsula and has been with the Mountain View Voice since 2010. She became editor of The Almanac in 2020, where she had previously worked as a reporter. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Almanac honored in California Journalism Awards contest

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 3, 2022, 11:10 am

The Almanac took home eight honors, including two first place finishes, in the California News Publishers Association's (CNPA) 2021 California Journalism Awards, according to results announced last week.

Magali Gauthier, the chief visual journalist, won first place for news photo, "In ballgowns and sneakers, tuxes and masks, Menlo-Atherton high school seniors gather for a pandemic prom," capturing the excitement of the first school dance since the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. She also won first place for feature photo, "Taking a whack out of COVID" which took a unique angle on a nurse's pandemic stress-reliever that turned into a small business -- handmade coronavirus-shaped piñatas.

"The tough-to-get angle and great composition immediately draw you in, only to be surprised by the creative representation of serious and important subject matter," a contest judge said of the coronavirus piñata photo.

Gauthier also took second place in feature photos with "Menlo Park goldsmith Sharona Wolff makes ancient jewelry with a modern twist."

"The closeness, the focus and the hint of light on her face, opposite the fire on the other end of the shot, make this a memorable image," a judge commented.

She won third place for news photos with "Tears, hugs and masks as children go back to school," an image of kindergartners lined up to get hand sanitizer from their teacher at Los Robles-Ronald McNair Academy in East Palo Alto.

Judges awarded Gauthier second place for her photo story illustrating the cautious return of everyday social activities in July, "Signs of life," which captured everything from a memorial service to friends gathering for drinks at the Pioneer Saloon in Woodside, a rehearsal of masked ballerinas to families gathered for a concert in the park.

In the digital division for news websites, Gauthier took fourth place for her feature photo, "Proms without dancing or high heels," showing a Menlo-Atherton senior modeling her ensemble for an outdoor prom held on the school soccer field: a yellow satin ball gown and matching mask, with her sneaker-clad foot peeking out from under her skirt.

Reporter Angela Swartz took fifth place for her coverage of local government with her story, "Woodside, Portola Valley brace for wildfire season."

Former Almanac reporter Kate Bradshaw got a fifth-place nod for her three-part enterprise series, "Figuring out how to feed kids when they're not in school," "From farms to families" and "When hazards collide," which looked at how the pandemic upended the way food reaches vulnerable residents.

In its competition, the CNPA separates daily and weekly newspapers. It also pits dailies and weeklies against each other in several circulation divisions. The Almanac competed in the 11,001 to 25,000 circulation division, which included sister publication the Pleasanton Weekly. In the digital competition there are just three divisions statewide, designated by the site's number of monthly unique visitors.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.