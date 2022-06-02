TheatreWorks' 'Ragtime' tackles timely topics

Set in New York at the turn of the 20th century, the musical "Ragtime" may look nostalgic, with its Gibson Girl fashion and horseless carriages, but the show explores a host of subjects that are as relevant as ever today in the United States. Its characters grapple with racism, police violence, anti-immigrant bigotry, sexism, poverty and corruption.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley stages this timely musical, which opens this weekend and runs through June 26 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

Based on E. L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name, "Ragtime" interweaves the stories of an African American family, a Jewish immigrant family and a wealthy white family as they each try to find their own "American Dream." The show, which garnered Tony Awards for both its score and book, features music by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens. The book, by Terrence McNally, was also a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

TheatreWorks founder Robert Kelley directs the production, which comes to the stage 20 years after the company's well-received 2002 production, also directed by Kelley. The cast includes Broadway actors Nkrumah Gatling, Christine Dwyer and Leo Ash Evens.

Ragtime takes place through June 26 at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit theatreworks.org or call 877-662-8978.