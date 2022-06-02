San Carlos City Council member pulls ahead in campaign contributions for District 3 Supervisor race in latest reporting period

Palmer-Lohan's contributions during this period came almost entirely from individuals, with notable political donors being Palo Alto Unified School District trustee Jennifer DiBrienza ($1,000), Redwood City School District trustee Alisa MacAvoy ($250), Brisbane City Council member Karen Cunningham ($104) and Wendy Dougherty, San Carlos School Board trustee and chief operating officer of Californians Dedicated to Education Foundation ($100). She was also supported by several education professionals, consultants and healthcare professionals.

Campaign finance disclosures from April 24, 2021 to May 21, 2022 show that Palmer-Lohan has raised over $22,000 in less than a month, bringing her total contributions for the calendar year to $56,689, the highest of the candidates in 2022. She's also spent the most among the field of candidates.

Incumbent Supervisor Don Horsley isn't running for reelection due to term limits. The top two candidates in the June 7 primary will face off in the November general election.

Virginia Chang-Kiraly , a board member of the Menlo Park Fire Protection and the San Mateo County Harbor districts, and Steven Booker , also in the running for the open seat, have reported smaller contributions over the same period.

Laura Palmer-Lohan , a San Carlos City Council member who's running for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, has outraised her three opponents since April 24. She is closely followed by Ray Mueller , the Menlo Park City council member who raised in the most money in the last filing period .

Ballots for the all-mail primary election must be turned in or postmarked by Tuesday, June 7. To find local in-person voting centers or ballot drop-boxes, go to smcacre.org . Read our election coverage, including voter guides, here .

In total, Mueller's campaign has reported raising the most at $249,496, which includes funds raised prior to this year. Palmer-Lohan follows at $225,570, Booker has totaled $100,279, and Chang-Kiraly has raised $87,760. Palmer-Lohan is the only candidate to begin reporting contributions in 2020, the rest logged contributions starting in 2021.

Booker had the lowest reported expenditures this period with $4,670, and $31,218 in total. A large portion of these expenses went to CleanSweep Campaigns, Inc. of San Francisco for literature and travel ($3,800).

Chang-Kiraly reported spending $37,447 this period and $61,391 in total this year, with most going to Storefront Political Media Inc. of San Francisco ($13,064) and Serafina Casey of Menlo Park for consulting services ($1,487).

Mueller's expenditures are nearly half of Palmer-Lohan's at $55,450 in a month, but is close in overall spending at $141,171. His highest payments went to SDA Creative ($1,961) and LT Strategies ($40,830), based in Hayward, with another $6,000 going to Silicon Valley Latino.

Palmer-Lohan has reported spending the most this month, $92,525, with a $161,210 in total spending this calendar year. Her largest sums have gone to Political Data Intelligence, based in Long Beach ($5,182) and Smart Call Media ($9,735).

Booker raised $1,010 in the past month and $9,252 total. He received contributions from an organizer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 569 and another from an electrician in IBEW Local Union 617 ($400), the highest contribution reported for his campaign this month.

Chang-Kiraly raised $5,546 in the filing period, bringing her to a total of $24,849 this calendar year. Her significant donations came from Susan Martin, chief financial officer of Harvard Investment Co. ($100) and Jennifer Wisnom, owner of Wisnom's Hardware store ($2,000). She is also the only candidate to have taken out a loan for the campaign, reporting $50,000 in loans before this filing period.

San Carlos City Council member pulls ahead in campaign contributions for District 3 Supervisor race in latest reporting period

Overall, Menlo Park Councilman Ray Mueller is the top fundraiser for open seat on the board of supervisors