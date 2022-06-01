Candidate for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors arrested on suspicion of DUI

Steven Booker, a candidate for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, was arrested in Belmont on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, May 28, following a car accident.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of Harbor Boulevard and was called in at 1:32 a.m. No injuries were reported. Booker allegedly had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit of 0.08 at the time of the arrest, according to Belmont police records.

Booker was arrested and given a citation a half an hour later for suspected driving while intoxicated and driving over the legal limit of 0.08% blood alcohol content, both misdemeanors.

Before running for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, Booker was an electrician and political director and community affairs liaison for a local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). His campaign has a focus on affordable housing and mending the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

Booker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.