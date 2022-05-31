Sacred Heart Prep awards 154 diplomas to 124th class

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, the entire Sacred Heart Preparatory (SHP) community took part in the Atherton school's graduation ceremony on May 27 on the school's football field.

This year, the 154 members of the graduating senior class were able to celebrate the school's 124th commencement with the Religious of the Sacred Heart, the Board of Trustees, and faculty and staff, according to a school press release. The school held a drive-in graduation in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Graduates plan to attend 79 different schools. Some 62 will study in California, 92 will study out of state (three of which will study outside of the country). Fifteen graduates earned recognition by the National Merit Scholarship program.

Some 23 members of the graduating class have been on the preschool through grade 12 Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton (SHS), campus for 13 or more years.

Board of Trustees Chair Gary Kirkham; Richard A. Dioli, director of schools; Jorge Reyes, assistant principal, curriculum and academics; and Frank Rodriguez, assistant principal of athletics presented diplomas.