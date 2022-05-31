News

Sacred Heart Prep awards 154 diplomas to 124th class

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, May 31, 2022, 11:46 am 0
Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton's 124th graduation ceremony on May 27, 2022. Courtesy Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton.

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, the entire Sacred Heart Preparatory (SHP) community took part in the Atherton school's graduation ceremony on May 27 on the school's football field.

This year, the 154 members of the graduating senior class were able to celebrate the school's 124th commencement with the Religious of the Sacred Heart, the Board of Trustees, and faculty and staff, according to a school press release. The school held a drive-in graduation in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Graduates plan to attend 79 different schools. Some 62 will study in California, 92 will study out of state (three of which will study outside of the country). Fifteen graduates earned recognition by the National Merit Scholarship program.

Some 23 members of the graduating class have been on the preschool through grade 12 Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton (SHS), campus for 13 or more years.

Board of Trustees Chair Gary Kirkham; Richard A. Dioli, director of schools; Jorge Reyes, assistant principal, curriculum and academics; and Frank Rodriguez, assistant principal of athletics presented diplomas.

Dioli gave remarks along with SHP Principal Dr. Jennie Whitcomb; Valedictorian Tyler Ratcliffe; Salutatorian Millie Muir; and Greg Roig, a SHP social science teacher.

Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton's 124th graduation ceremony on May 27, 2022. Courtesy Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton.

Following a century-old school tradition, the school awarded "Blue Ribbons" to students, who were nominated and elected by the faculty and ratified by the administration. The ribbons reflect outstanding achievement in academics and standards of character in the fulfillment of one or more of the school's guiding goals.

Light Blue Ribbons, for embodiment of a particular goal, were awarded to:

• John Adrian Dioli, John Kirincich and Stella Parker for Goal I: A personal and active faith in God

• Annelise Brew and Catherine Jewitt for Goal II: A deep respect for intellectual values

• Aanvi Kapoor, Soleil Repple and Caroline Salame for Goal III: A social awareness which impels to action

• Luke Johnston, Kate Newton, Elison Noto and Matilda Tangitau for Goal IV: The building of community as a Christian value

• Ilaria Freccia, Katherine Sinclair and Lia Smith for Goal V: Personal growth in an atmosphere of wise freedom

• Graduates William Heafey, Millie Muir and Ella Woodhead each received a dark blue ribbon, for embodiment of the values implicit in a Sacred Heart education.

For 16 consecutive years, SHP's athletics program has sent at least 10% of each year's graduating class go on to play intercollegiate sports, according to the school. Some 28 student athletes will play in 12 different sports. Nearly 70% will compete for NCAA Division I teams.

