Police search for man exposed himself to teen girl on Arastradero Road

Palo Alto police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a high school-aged girl as she walked past his parked pickup truck on Arastradero Road Tuesday morning.
Police released a sketch of the man on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, police dispatchers received a call about an indecent exposure incident that just occurred in the 600 block of Arastradero Road, which is located near Briones Park. Officers responded immediately, but they could not locate the suspect.
The investigation revealed that the girl was walking west on the north sidewalk of Arastradero Road when she approached the truck, which was parked along the side of the road. The girl saw a man standing on the sidewalk side of the truck with his arm on its open window ledge. She then noticed that the man's pants were unbuckled and that he was masturbating.
The man made eye contact with the girl and said something to her in Spanish. She continued to walk past him and later notified police.
The man is described as Hispanic and about 25 years old. He was wearing a light blue T-shirt and gray pants. The girl said he had a shaved head with black hair, and he was also clean-shaven. He stood about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed 150 pounds.
The man's vehicle was described as a white, older model pickup truck, possibly a Ford model, with gardening equipment in the back of the truck. The truck did not have any decals on it nor did it have an extended cab or any storage racks in its bed.
The girl met with a police sketch artist on Wednesday.
Palo Alto police detectives are actively investigating this case. There have been no similar cases reported recently to Palo Alto police.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may recognize the suspect from the sketch is asked to contact Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
