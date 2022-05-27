Museum's Rancho Day explores local history of vaqueros

Before equestrianism became a beloved Peninsula pastime, horses and the vaqueros (cowboys) who rode them played a key role in the area's economy during the rancho era. Families can learn about the rancho period when the Los Altos History Museum hosts Rancho Day: Horsemanship in the Hills on May 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features hands-on activities, performances and demonstrations that explore a historical period that began under 18th-century Spanish missions and continued into the early 20th century.

“We often think of ranchos and horseback riding as being brought to the west by Americans. The long Hispanic influence isn’t usually highlighted, so we want to bring that to the public’s attention. We want people to know how ranchos shaped where we’re living today, how they operated, and the important roles horses and vaqueros played at Los Altos ranchos,” Museum Educator Georgianna Shea said in a press release about the event.

Visitors can check out tack and costume from a historical reenactment by the Los Altos Hills Horsemen’s Association and Friends of Huddart and Wunderlich Parks will be on hand to demonstrate leather stamping.

The event also includes Mexican food made from ingredients of the period and a performance of traditional dances by Raíces de México Ballet Folklórico.

A variety of activities for kids include a lassoing game, cow-themed cornhole and other games, plus art workshops on making mini piñatas and Mexican tin folk art. Workshops cost $23 per participant and advance registration is required.