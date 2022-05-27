Menlo Park ballot initiative seeks to put single-family rezoning to a vote

An initiative proposed by local group Menlo Balance seeks to make rezoning single-family neighborhoods in Menlo Park require a vote at the ballot box, but critics say that it's trying to fend off a threat that doesn't exist.
Menlo Balance was founded by residents Nicole Chessari and Tim Yaeger to pass an initiative restricting the redesignation of single-family residential zones in the city. The group gathered 3,000 signatures in just three weeks in order to qualify it to be on the ballot in Menlo Park this year.
"It matters to me because I have a 5-year-old" Chessari said. "I want him to be able to ride his bike in our neighborhood … without having hundreds of cars zooming by, which is the problem with having high density in residential areas."
To qualify, the initiative needed either 1,984 valid signatures or 2,183 verified with a random sampling, according to Chessari, but the Menlo Balance sought to gather enough to qualify either way.
The canvassing has not been without controversy. There are reports of canvassers telling residents that single-family homes were being knocked down to create big box stores, or claiming that the initiative has the support of the Menlo Park city attorney, who has denied the claim. There are also reports of the canvassers claiming without evidence that several council members support the initiative.
"I'm disappointed that this discussion had to reach the point of initiative," Councilman Drew Combs said. "I wish we would have been able to bring all of the stakeholders together and work out a path for it that everyone would've been in support of."
Chessari and Yaeger said it was never a talking point for canvassers to claim that the city attorney was in support of the initiative.
Menlo Together, a local group focused on addressing housing and transportation problems in Menlo Park, is opposed to the initiative, said Adina Levin, a member of the group's steering committee. She said the city has no plans to bulldoze and replace homes in the "R1" zoning districts, which currently includes churches, a school and a vacant lot.
"There are no plans anywhere to knock down houses and do the kinds of development that the ballot measure is purporting to prevent," Levin said.
The proposed initiative would prevent the city from rezoning single-family homes without the approval of Menlo Park voters. However, according to Levin, this would act as a barrier for several churches that want to build affordable housing in their parking lots and for old school sites such as Flood School, which fall within R1 zoning areas.
"We want an equitable community," Levin said. "Having a good housing element that enables the creation of housing, and especially affordable housing, is something that we really want to have happen. The Bay Area as a region and Menlo Park, in particular, has housing that is really unattainable for a very large number of people."
But Yaeger, who has a background in real estate development, insists that the city is not growing in a smart way.
"I think when you envision how the city's laid out … with the road widths we have … this planning process was never envisioned (as) having the density we're now talking about," Yaeger said. "When you look at sites that are not close to the train, not close to bus stops, and you talk about putting high-density (housing) there, you are exacerbating traffic problems."
The initiative would have a big effect on any future development of the Flood School lot. The site is proposed to have 90 units of affordable housing in Suburban Park at the former site of James Flood magnet school. If the initiative proposed by Menlo Balance passes, there must be a vote before housing could be built on the land.
"This would essentially just make it so the city has to do its job," Chessari said. "They should already be taking the community concerns into account and if they address the community concerns then I'm confident that people would vote to approve a change of zoning for that project."
The initiative can be read here.
Menlo Park: Downtown
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
The land use issues in this initiative should go through the planning commission and city council first. That is why we have them. Running a city by 'mandate' with voters is cumbersome, inefficient, and fraught with misinformation and discord. An initiative like this should be a 'last ditch' effort following a failed public process.
Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
@Long Time Resident,
Absolutely concur that we need to leverage the planning commission and city council first, before trying to tinker via the unwieldily and costly ballot initiative process. I have seen far too many of these knee-jerk citizen initiatives have unintended and mostly negative consequences over both the short term and the long term.
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
A couple of weeks ago, a woman approached my partner and me at the Downtown Menlo Park Farmers Market. She claimed that certain Council member was in support of this ballot measure. Her pitch about this petition was false and misleading at best. I also know that the same group falsely mentioned other "supportive" council members in a different neighborhood. Is it coincidentally or calculated that the canvassers pick and choose the so-called "supportive" council member (or public official) based on who they think a particular neighborhood supports?
Further, Yaeger does not just have a background in real estate development. Yaeger (born and raised in Atherton), according to his Linkedin profile, is a Residential Real Estate expert focused on building and selling custom homes on the San Francisco Peninsula and manages three distinct companies in the home building space: Graben, Inc. - excavation and grading contractor; Yaeger Construction, Inc. - custom home builder; and Yaeger Residential Brokerage - real estate broker.
This ballot measure opening with the "existing pattern of land use in Menlo Park … is highly desirable by the community" has been used since the Jim Crow to make the neighborhoods more exclusive because developers could charge more for single-family homes than they could for duplexes or cottage apartments.
Menlo Park already suffers from inequitable housing practices without tying the Council's hand regarding rezoning. For example, the language in Menlo Park's Specific Plan Guiding Principles includes dog whistle language: "Sustain Menlo Park's Village Character."
A recent 2020 study from UC Berkeley's Othering & Belonging Institute found that 83% of residential land in the Bay Area is devoted to single-family zoning. That means that on only 17% of the land, it's legal to build apartments, condos, duplexes, or triplexes. And that's not unusual. A New York Times analysis found that about 75% of the residential land in major cities across the country
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Continue from above:
A recent 2020 study from UC Berkeley's Othering & Belonging Institute found that 83% of residential land in the Bay Area is devoted to single-family zoning. That means that on only 17% of the land, it's legal to build apartments, condos, duplexes, or triplexes. And that's not unusual. A New York Times analysis found that about 75% of the residential land in major cities across the country is devoted exclusively to single-family homes.
The same Othering & Belonging Institute study found that increasing the percentage of single-family zoning in a city increases the percentage of white residents. Part of that is because renting an apartment or duplex is less expensive than renting or buying a home. It's also a legacy of racist housing policies, like redlining, that barred Black families from receiving federally-backed loans following the Great Depression and from the GI Bill after WWII. Add to exclusionary zoning other laws such as Proposition 13 (a 1978 California law that limits how much governments can tax property to 1% of its assessed value), which offers bigger tax breaks to homeowners in wealthy, white neighborhoods.
Menlo Park needs more housing throughout the City (and not just in the already-congested District 1, which has been bearing the brunt of numerous hotels and commercial buildings) ... not more laws to restrict it.
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Menlo Park is such a joke. These people, who are actively seeking to make it harder for young people and people of color to live in this community, probably even have "All immigrants welcome here" signs in their yard.
I hope Menlo residents see through this thinly veiled attempt to scare people about a threat that, frankly, doesn't exist. Otherwise, Menlo will just continue to morph into the ultrawealthy retirement community it's becoming.
Your children can't afford this place anymore, and you wonder why?
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
A long time resident and homeowner in Menlo Park, I oppose the Menlo Balance initiative and am saddened to see an exclusionary effort like this one in our community. In my view, Menlo Balance is using misleading tactics to recruit signatures by telling folks that single family zoning could be changed to accommodate big box stores. This isn't the case, this isn't up for consideration at City Council, and it's not within the scope of city discussions, hard stop. Rather, this is a scare tactic to lead folks into signing before folks can realize what this is actually about. At its core, Menlo Balance's initiative would block an affordable housing project as designed for Ravenswood School District teachers. This is a district whose teachers are paid much less than the teachers at MPCSD (30% less, in fact). This is the difference between a teacher at MPCSD making on the order of $100K a year, and a Ravenswood teacher making $70K a year. The Ravenswood School District deserves to be able to recruit and keep its public school teachers, and ample affordable housing will help greatly with this effort. Ravenswood students benefit greatly when their school district can successfully recruit and keep its teachers. Menlo Balance seems to be using "icky" tactics (including sending some volunteers to canvas at the MPCSD Fun Run festival, without approval from the school district and despite not being an MPCSD initiative). Don't be fooled -- this is about keeping Menlo Park white and wealthy. It's about exclusion. It's about keeping their own property values high while hurting another district's ability to recruit and house its teachers. I'm sorely disappointed to see something so unwelcoming and unkind in our otherwise fine city. We can do better than this. We can treat our neighbors with kindness, not exclusion. You can write to the City Clerk in Menlo Park to ask that your name be removed from the petition if you wish to do so -- it's not too late.
Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Lack of communication builds mistrust, misunderstanding, missed opportunities etc…and that’s exactly what City Councilmembers and key stakeholders are allowing to happen by not bringing the big issues our City must address together under one comprehensive narrative that helps residents understand some of the changes we’re facing as a community (housing, safe streets, downtown revitalization, transportation etc), helps us plan and visualize the possibilities, and brings us together as a community in building the future of Menlo Park. Because all of these issues we’re facing are being approached in vacuums, it’s easy for neighborhood groups like Suburban Park to jump to unfounded conclusions on a particular issue they feel affects them, rally their personal resources (Nicole = lawyer; Tim = developer), and spin up an alarmist and false narrative to get signatures. Now, should it pass in November, this measure will s-l-o-w down the wheels of progress for our fair city even more than they already are. And let’s be honest, it will pass because the average voter won’t do their homework and this nimble neighborhood group will out-spin those brave enough to speak up in opposition between now and November. Our city leaders should do more than be disappointed. They need to work together and LEAD our community. That’s what Nicole and Tim did with this initiative and they weren’t even elected to do so, nor did they have an existing infrastructure as a platform. They created it from scratch. It might be time to work from a different playbook Menlo Park, because whatever you think you’re doing, isn’t working.
Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
As a long time home owner in the city, I feel this initiative is despicable. We need more housing. Lots of it. Home prices are going through the roof. Families are leaving the Bay Area and the state because they can’t afford housing. Enough!
If these NIMBYs want to live in a village, let them move to a rural community, not in the middle of Silicon Valley.
I want my kids to be able to live in the community they grew up in.
If anyone wants to start a campaign against this stupidity, please contact me. Let’s go door to door and explain to folks how self-destructive this initiative is.
Menlo Park: other
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Seems to me there is a lot of fear about allowing the residents of Menlo Park to have a say in how our city is shaped. 3000 signatures in 3 weeks is pretty impressive. I signed it because I think the residents of Menlo Park should have a say in our cities future. No one made any false claims to get me to sign it, nor do I believe false claims were made to get signatures. If the majority of Menlo Park residents feel the same way as the people posting above then it will fail, If not then the majority will vote to approve the initiative and that will help shape the city. Let the residents have their say.