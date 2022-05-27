Community briefs: Rotary Club scholarships, going electric and more

Orm and Doris Rector Scholarship: Mariana Palafox, M-A, U.C. Berkeley.

Barbara and Tom Borden Scholarship: Esteban Garcia Mancia, East Palo Alto Academy, U.C. San Diego.

Meta Scholarship: Christian Sbragia, East Palo Alto Academy, California State University, East Bay.

Sponsor-A-Scholar Scholarships: Christopher Guerrero Beltran, Eastside College Preparatory, Swarthmore University; Esmeralda Pacheco Alvarez, East Palo Alto Academy, UCLA; Samantha Sandoval, Eastside College Preparatory, U.C. Santa Cruz

Tarlton Foundation Scholarships: Luis Mendoza, Sacred Heart Preparatory, Loyola Marymount University; Victor Navarrete, East Palo Alto Academy, U.C. Merced.

Tsui/Tsiang Family Math & Science Scholarship: Paulina Gutierrez, M-A, U.C. Davis.

Peninsula College Fund/Rotary Club of Menlo Park Scholarship: Paulina Gutierrez, M-A, U.C. Davis.

Alice Kleeman Community College Awards for M-A students: Jehilen Ayala Caballero; Isaac Cardenas; Jorge Cuevas Sanchez; Claudia Pena Martinez; and Osvaldo Jimenez Tellez.

The annual Tour de Menlo Bike Ride raises money for the club's scholarships.

The new Sponsor-A-Scholar program allows people to give at least $2,000 a year for four years in college scholarships to local high school seniors. For more information, or to become a sponsor, go here or email [email protected]

Menlo Park summer reading challenge

The city of Menlo Park is hosting a summer reading challenge. People can track their reading and become eligible to win prizes. It is open to all ages and runs from June 1 to Aug. 31.

For more information, go here.

Virtual tours of award-winning electric homes

At noon on Thursday, June 2, Peninsula residents will give virtual tours of their homes and talk about why they chose to electrify instead of using natural gas. Each home has won Peninsula Clean Energy 2022 All-Electric Leader awards.

During Wired and Inspired: "Virtual Tours of Award-Winning Electric Homes," homeowners will share their challenges and tips for going electric. Experts will be present and there will be a Q&A session. Reilly Loveland, senior project manager at the New Buildings Institute, will moderate the panel.

Register here.