News

Community briefs: Rotary Club scholarships, going electric and more

Uploaded: Fri, May 27, 2022, 11:46 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

2022 Rotary Club of Menlo Park scholarship winners. Front row, left to right: Christopher Guerrero Beltran, Mariana Palafox, Paulina Gutierrez Carmona, Jocelyn Arias, Esmeralda Pacheco Alvarez, Brianna Aguayo, Abigail Zarza and Samantha Sandoval. Second row, left to right: Isaac Cardenas, Geovany Castro, Luis Mendoza, Victor Navarrete Maldonado, Esteban Garcia-Mancia, Ricardo Silva Rios and Jehilen Ayala Caballero. Back row, left to right: Osvaldo Jimenez, Jorge Cuevas Sanchez and Christian Sbragia. Courtesy Rotary Club of Menlo Park.

$145K in Rotary Club scholarships

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park announced the winners of its annual scholarships and scholastic achievement awards on May 23. Scholarships total $145,000 this year and over 120 students were recognized. Fifteen who demonstrated academic excellence, financial need and a commitment to community service were awarded scholarships to attend four-year colleges.

Jocelyn Arias, Menlo-Atherton (M-A) High School, who is headed to University of California at Davis, won the John D. Russell Scholarship.

Crittenden Family Scholarship winners are: Ricardo Silva Rios, East Palo Alto Academy, UCLA; and Mary Ann Somerville Scholarship: Aby Zarza, Eastside College Preparatory, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Wilcox & Sandra Patterson Scholarship: Brianna Aguayo Villalon, M-A, U.C. Berkeley.

Robert G. Paroli Family Scholarship: Geovany Castro, M-A, U.C. Berkeley.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Orm and Doris Rector Scholarship: Mariana Palafox, M-A, U.C. Berkeley.

Barbara and Tom Borden Scholarship: Esteban Garcia Mancia, East Palo Alto Academy, U.C. San Diego.

Meta Scholarship: Christian Sbragia, East Palo Alto Academy, California State University, East Bay.

Sponsor-A-Scholar Scholarships: Christopher Guerrero Beltran, Eastside College Preparatory, Swarthmore University; Esmeralda Pacheco Alvarez, East Palo Alto Academy, UCLA; Samantha Sandoval, Eastside College Preparatory, U.C. Santa Cruz

Tarlton Foundation Scholarships: Luis Mendoza, Sacred Heart Preparatory, Loyola Marymount University; Victor Navarrete, East Palo Alto Academy, U.C. Merced.

Tsui/Tsiang Family Math & Science Scholarship: Paulina Gutierrez, M-A, U.C. Davis.

Peninsula College Fund/Rotary Club of Menlo Park Scholarship: Paulina Gutierrez, M-A, U.C. Davis.

Alice Kleeman Community College Awards for M-A students: Jehilen Ayala Caballero; Isaac Cardenas; Jorge Cuevas Sanchez; Claudia Pena Martinez; and Osvaldo Jimenez Tellez.

The annual Tour de Menlo Bike Ride raises money for the club's scholarships.

The new Sponsor-A-Scholar program allows people to give at least $2,000 a year for four years in college scholarships to local high school seniors. For more information, or to become a sponsor, go here or email [email protected]

Menlo Park summer reading challenge

The city of Menlo Park is hosting a summer reading challenge. People can track their reading and become eligible to win prizes. It is open to all ages and runs from June 1 to Aug. 31.

For more information, go here.

Virtual tours of award-winning electric homes

Hala Alshahwany turns on her electric stove at her home in Mountain View on Oct. 22, 2019. Photo by Magali Gauthier

At noon on Thursday, June 2, Peninsula residents will give virtual tours of their homes and talk about why they chose to electrify instead of using natural gas. Each home has won Peninsula Clean Energy 2022 All-Electric Leader awards.

During Wired and Inspired: "Virtual Tours of Award-Winning Electric Homes," homeowners will share their challenges and tips for going electric. Experts will be present and there will be a Q&A session. Reilly Loveland, senior project manager at the New Buildings Institute, will moderate the panel.

Register here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: Rotary Club scholarships, going electric and more

Uploaded: Fri, May 27, 2022, 11:46 am

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park announced the winners of its annual scholarships and scholastic achievement awards on May 23. Scholarships total $145,000 this year and over 120 students were recognized. Fifteen who demonstrated academic excellence, financial need and a commitment to community service were awarded scholarships to attend four-year colleges.

Jocelyn Arias, Menlo-Atherton (M-A) High School, who is headed to University of California at Davis, won the John D. Russell Scholarship.

Crittenden Family Scholarship winners are: Ricardo Silva Rios, East Palo Alto Academy, UCLA; and Mary Ann Somerville Scholarship: Aby Zarza, Eastside College Preparatory, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Wilcox & Sandra Patterson Scholarship: Brianna Aguayo Villalon, M-A, U.C. Berkeley.

Robert G. Paroli Family Scholarship: Geovany Castro, M-A, U.C. Berkeley.

Orm and Doris Rector Scholarship: Mariana Palafox, M-A, U.C. Berkeley.

Barbara and Tom Borden Scholarship: Esteban Garcia Mancia, East Palo Alto Academy, U.C. San Diego.

Meta Scholarship: Christian Sbragia, East Palo Alto Academy, California State University, East Bay.

Sponsor-A-Scholar Scholarships: Christopher Guerrero Beltran, Eastside College Preparatory, Swarthmore University; Esmeralda Pacheco Alvarez, East Palo Alto Academy, UCLA; Samantha Sandoval, Eastside College Preparatory, U.C. Santa Cruz

Tarlton Foundation Scholarships: Luis Mendoza, Sacred Heart Preparatory, Loyola Marymount University; Victor Navarrete, East Palo Alto Academy, U.C. Merced.

Tsui/Tsiang Family Math & Science Scholarship: Paulina Gutierrez, M-A, U.C. Davis.

Peninsula College Fund/Rotary Club of Menlo Park Scholarship: Paulina Gutierrez, M-A, U.C. Davis.

Alice Kleeman Community College Awards for M-A students: Jehilen Ayala Caballero; Isaac Cardenas; Jorge Cuevas Sanchez; Claudia Pena Martinez; and Osvaldo Jimenez Tellez.

The annual Tour de Menlo Bike Ride raises money for the club's scholarships.

The new Sponsor-A-Scholar program allows people to give at least $2,000 a year for four years in college scholarships to local high school seniors. For more information, or to become a sponsor, go here or email [email protected]

The city of Menlo Park is hosting a summer reading challenge. People can track their reading and become eligible to win prizes. It is open to all ages and runs from June 1 to Aug. 31.

For more information, go here.

At noon on Thursday, June 2, Peninsula residents will give virtual tours of their homes and talk about why they chose to electrify instead of using natural gas. Each home has won Peninsula Clean Energy 2022 All-Electric Leader awards.

During Wired and Inspired: "Virtual Tours of Award-Winning Electric Homes," homeowners will share their challenges and tips for going electric. Experts will be present and there will be a Q&A session. Reilly Loveland, senior project manager at the New Buildings Institute, will moderate the panel.

Register here.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.