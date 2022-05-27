News

Atherton library to celebrate grand opening

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 27, 2022, 11:45 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A rendering of Atherton's new library on Oct. 25, 2021 at 80 Fair Oaks Lane. The new library is set to open in June. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

After more than three years of construction, Atherton will open the doors of its new $19.1 million library on Saturday, June 4, with food, live music and more.

The party starts at noon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and speakers, then people can tour the 10,000-square-foot facility. The new library will include flexible, multi-use spaces which can be readily adapted for community needs, according to a press release.

"The library's flexible and inviting space is something the entire community has been looking forward to for years," said Mayor Rick DeGolia, who also serves on the Library JPA Governing Board, in a statement. "With its many new, up-to-date amenities and impressive tech offerings including a large indoor-outdoor makerspace and a state-of-the-art computer training room, the library offers a place for new experiences. I am excited to see our residents come together here to learn and create."

Library features

The front porch of the library is covered in a canopy of oak trees.

There are multiple meeting rooms, including the renovated Historic Town Hall and new Willie Mays room, named in honor of the longtime Atherton resident and San Francisco Giants baseball player and Hall of Famer.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

There will be a makerspace and digital lab with 3D printers, a laser cutter, GoPro camera kits and a deck, according to the town. In addition to computers and printers on site, laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots will also be available for checkout.

A quiet reading room leads out to the library's back porch.

French bakery Mademoiselle Colette also plans to open a location in a 250-square-foot space in the library this fall.

A rendering of Mademoiselle Colette forthcoming cafe in Atherton. Courtesy Mademoiselle Colette.

More event details

There will be a book signing for "Under the Oaks: Two Hundred Years in Atherton," which chronicles the history of the town.

Inside, there will be a story time, demonstrations in the makerspace and more. The library will remain open until 5 p.m.

Parking will be limited. The town encourages walking, biking or carpooling. Additional parking will be available at Holbrook-Palmer Park, a half-mile from the library.

The library is located at 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane. The grand opening ceremony will also be livestreamed here.

For more information, visit the county library website.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

Atherton library to celebrate grand opening

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 27, 2022, 11:45 am

After more than three years of construction, Atherton will open the doors of its new $19.1 million library on Saturday, June 4, with food, live music and more.

The party starts at noon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and speakers, then people can tour the 10,000-square-foot facility. The new library will include flexible, multi-use spaces which can be readily adapted for community needs, according to a press release.

"The library's flexible and inviting space is something the entire community has been looking forward to for years," said Mayor Rick DeGolia, who also serves on the Library JPA Governing Board, in a statement. "With its many new, up-to-date amenities and impressive tech offerings including a large indoor-outdoor makerspace and a state-of-the-art computer training room, the library offers a place for new experiences. I am excited to see our residents come together here to learn and create."

The front porch of the library is covered in a canopy of oak trees.

There are multiple meeting rooms, including the renovated Historic Town Hall and new Willie Mays room, named in honor of the longtime Atherton resident and San Francisco Giants baseball player and Hall of Famer.

There will be a makerspace and digital lab with 3D printers, a laser cutter, GoPro camera kits and a deck, according to the town. In addition to computers and printers on site, laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots will also be available for checkout.

A quiet reading room leads out to the library's back porch.

French bakery Mademoiselle Colette also plans to open a location in a 250-square-foot space in the library this fall.

There will be a book signing for "Under the Oaks: Two Hundred Years in Atherton," which chronicles the history of the town.

Inside, there will be a story time, demonstrations in the makerspace and more. The library will remain open until 5 p.m.

Parking will be limited. The town encourages walking, biking or carpooling. Additional parking will be available at Holbrook-Palmer Park, a half-mile from the library.

The library is located at 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane. The grand opening ceremony will also be livestreamed here.

For more information, visit the county library website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.