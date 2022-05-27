Atherton library to celebrate grand opening

After more than three years of construction, Atherton will open the doors of its new $19.1 million library on Saturday, June 4, with food, live music and more.
The party starts at noon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and speakers, then people can tour the 10,000-square-foot facility. The new library will include flexible, multi-use spaces which can be readily adapted for community needs, according to a press release.
"The library's flexible and inviting space is something the entire community has been looking forward to for years," said Mayor Rick DeGolia, who also serves on the Library JPA Governing Board, in a statement. "With its many new, up-to-date amenities and impressive tech offerings including a large indoor-outdoor makerspace and a state-of-the-art computer training room, the library offers a place for new experiences. I am excited to see our residents come together here to learn and create."
The front porch of the library is covered in a canopy of oak trees.
There are multiple meeting rooms, including the renovated Historic Town Hall and new Willie Mays room, named in honor of the longtime Atherton resident and San Francisco Giants baseball player and Hall of Famer.
There will be a makerspace and digital lab with 3D printers, a laser cutter, GoPro camera kits and a deck, according to the town. In addition to computers and printers on site, laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots will also be available for checkout.
A quiet reading room leads out to the library's back porch.
French bakery Mademoiselle Colette also plans to open a location in a 250-square-foot space in the library this fall.
There will be a book signing for "Under the Oaks: Two Hundred Years in Atherton," which chronicles the history of the town.
Inside, there will be a story time, demonstrations in the makerspace and more. The library will remain open until 5 p.m.
Parking will be limited. The town encourages walking, biking or carpooling. Additional parking will be available at Holbrook-Palmer Park, a half-mile from the library.
The library is located at 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane. The grand opening ceremony will also be livestreamed here.
For more information, visit the county library website.
