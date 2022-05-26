COVID-19 cases spike at three local school districts

With the end of the school year nearing, COVID-19 case counts are up in the Sequoia Union High, Menlo Park City and Las Lomitas school districts, with more cases than have been seen since the winter surge struck local schools. The spike at local schools coincides with an increase in cases countywide.

Cases San Mateo County have risen 58% over the last two weeks, with an average of 497 cases per day, as of Wednesday, May 25, according data from The New York Times.

The Sequoia district, which has roughly 11,000 students and staff members, saw 123 cases last week, 114 the week prior and 102 cases the week of May 2. The final day of school is June 2. Cases have been elevated in the district since students returned from spring break. Although this is a higher number than preceding weeks, it is still far from the surge of cases — 710 in one week — that followed winter break in January.

The Menlo Park district hit 55 cases last week. At the height of the winter surge, the 2,716-student Menlo Park district saw 88 cases per week, but in recent weeks it has seen an average of 19 cases a week. There were 22 cases the first three days of this week.

"We are experiencing a surge in cases, as the county as a whole is in a spike and our experience is following that trend," said Parke Treadway, the district's public information officer, in an email, who noted that the district has recommended students and staff wear masks indoors, not just on campus but anytime they're outside of their homes. "Given the increased community spread throughout the area right now, it's hard to tell exactly where transmission is coming from and our spike is over the district as a whole."