Police to increase presence at schools this week in response to massacre at school in Texas

"It was just last week that children in East Palo Alto were terrorized by gun violence at a park where t-ball is regularly played and families enjoy gathering," he said. "And the week before that, a shooting took place outside a home where five of our MPCSD students live in the Belle Haven area of Menlo Park. I share this not to frighten or to heighten emotion unnecessarily. I share this to say that until all children in all our communities feel and ARE safe from gun violence, then no child is."

In our grief, we can't find any comfort in thinking that we are immune in our local community.

The Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) Superintendent Erik Burmeister pointed out in an email to families on Tuesday night that it's "hard to find any comfort" in thinking that the local community is immune from gun violence.

In Menlo Park, police are "not so much as adding extra patrols, but spending time in and around area schools to reassure students they have a safe environment in which to learn," said police spokeswoman Nicole Acker in an email.

The Atherton Police Department plans to send extra patrols to rotate around schools in town the rest of the week, said Police Chief Steve McCulley in an email. The nearby Mountain View Police Department plans to do the same, according to its Twitter account.

Police will increase their presence this week at local schools in response to the killing of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas , on Tuesday, May 24. The mass shooting comes on the heels of recent gun violence in East Palo Alto and Menlo Park that affected young children.

How come it’s easier to get #guns than it is to get #babyformula in this country? As a parent and a school board member in @goMPCSD , I’m thinking of the @uvalde_CISD volunteer school board. How to protect kids when guns are so accessible & ubiquitous? #GunControlNow @CSBA_Now

One person died and three were injured in a shooting at Jack Farrell Park in East Palo Alto, where families and children playing on May 17. A gun battle between people in an SUV and those in a home on Windermere Avenue in Belle Haven on April 25 was captured on a neighbor's security camera; no injuries were reported.

"There are no words I can share that will make sense of this senseless act," he said. "Our hearts ache for the families of the victims, for the staff and community of Uvalde, and the children who attend Robb Elementary School. Gun violence is a terrorism perpetrated on communities with unacceptable regularity and succession. However, it is the attacks in our sacred child-serving public spaces, like schools, where this violence is simply unfathomable."

San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee emailed families on Tuesday, May 25, to acknowledge the tragedy and plans to share more about how county schools work to help students and keep its schools safe.

I was having a pretty good day @menloschool yesterday - got watermelon juice all over myself in 6th grade science and watched our 8th grade girls own our rivals in football - until I arrived home to the sheer horror of children being murdered at school. #itdoesnthavetobethisway

"I am so, so sad for those families," he said. "America has to change our gun laws. If the guns that are available today were available when the Second Amendment was adopted, it would have been written very, very differently. I am glad that the Atherton Police Department take school shooting tragedies very seriously and actively organize active shooter drills in our local schools."

Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia called the shooting "horrific" and said it takes him back to the Sandy Hook massacre , in which a gunman killed 20 children and six adults, in 2012.

Portola Valley Mayor Craig Hughes simply said: "What can I say that hasn't been said a thousand times before?" in response to news of the shooting Tuesday.

The Bay Area chapter of Brady: United Against Gun Violence will host a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Recreation Center gazebo in Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park, 650 Shell Blvd., in Foster City on Wednesday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m, according to Bay City News Service.

"We've lost 19 little angels and two beloved educators to one of the largest mass shootings in our country," she said in a statement on Wednesday. "The most grievous pain is that of a parent burying their child. This can end if the American people insist that it does because the gun lobby is not more important than our nation's children."

14 children senselessly gunned down, along with their teacher. Another 18 year-old mass murderer with easy access to weapons of mass destruction. 2nd double digit massacre in 10 days. Only in America. Only in America.

When covid hit we shut down all activity till we could get the virus under control. How about we shut down all gun sales until we get massacres of our citizens under control???

"How do we express our deep sorrow and despair in knowing that tonight 18 elementary-school children and one teacher from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, will not come safely home from school?" she said. "There is little, if anything, more horrific, more senseless, and more heartbreaking than this news."

Police to increase presence at schools this week in response to massacre at school in Texas

Local officials respond to 'senseless act,' demand action