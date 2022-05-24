News

Home Depot worker dies in industrial accident

East Palo Alto resident was using a forklift when he was struck by a pallet

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, May 24, 2022, 4:37 pm
A 39-year-old employee was killed on Friday, May 13, at a Home Depot store in East Palo Alto, according to police.

The man, whom the San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified as Ronald Mishra of East Palo Alto, was operating a forklift at about 5 a.m. when he was fatally struck by a pallet containing merchandise, police said. The store is located in the Ravenswood 101 Shopping Center at 1781 E. Bayshore Road

The state Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is investigating the incident, said Erika Monterroza, assistant deputy director for communications. The investigation will take up to six months to complete and includes interviews with employees and witnesses and examining equipment and safety protocols for any deficiencies, she said.

Mishra was recognized by East Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica, who offered his condolences to the family during the City Council's May 17 meeting.

