TheatreWorks honors Atherton resident Julie Kaufman at A Muse Ball fundraiser

Kaufman is one of two TheatreWorks leaders that the company is celebrating as 'muses'

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Uploaded: Fri, May 20, 2022, 12:50 pm 0
LED-clad performers from Firestorm Entertainment will light up A Muse Ball. Courtesy Firestorm Entertainment.

When it comes to in-person celebrations, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley isn't doing things halfway as it brings patrons back together for A Muse Ball, a gala designed around interaction.

The spring fundraising event, which takes place on Saturday, May 21, also honors two of the company's own, departing TheatreWorks Executive Director Phil Santora and TheatreWorks trustee Julie Kaufman, who is an Atherton resident.

Santora and Kaufman are two "Muses" who "inspire TheatreWorks artists and staff members in their pursuit of creating art," according to a press release about the event.

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond will host a pre-event happy hour, and then the event kicks off with interactive art stations and music by DJ Cadillac Margarita and DJ Etch-A-Sketch. Next up, Santora and Kaufman will be featured in a special welcome that will officially get the festivities underway.

Guests can then enjoy the gala's "art market," highlighting the work of local artisans that will be available for purchase, and enjoy some — literally — illuminating performances by LED-clad troupe members from Firestorm Entertainment.

The event also includes a virtual auction and raffle for big-ticket items such as travel packages and unique theatrical experiences.

Guests can wrap up the evening with a dance party featuring local band The Paybacks.

A Muse Ball takes place May 21, 6-10 p.m. at the Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City. Tickets are $150 for individuals. For more information, visit theatreworks.org.

