Six years later, garden club's plant sale returns

About 100 people gathered to purchase hundreds of native and drought-tolerant plants lavender, tomatoes, purple cauliflower, catalpa trees and more at the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club's plant sale in Woodside on sunny Saturday, May 14. It's the first time it's been held since 2016.

The nonprofit usually hosts the sale every two years in the town's Native Garden, located behind the Woodside Library. Organizers planned to host one in spring 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the event.

"We were excited to have the sale this year and offer our unique and member propagated plants to the community," said Leslie Quist, who co-chaired the plant sale with Alyson Illich. "It was a special day for garden enthusiasts who look forward to purchasing native plants and local offerings from our Woodside-Atherton Garden Club members. The Native Garden is beautiful at this time of year. We encourage everyone to visit it."

Woodside-Atherton Garden Club plant sale co-chair Alyson Illich prices tomato plants. Photo by Magali Gauthier. A purple and yellow earlybird columbine ready for the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club plant sale on May 14. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Penstemon 'Margarita Bop' ready for the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club plant sale on May 14. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Lavender ready for the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club plant sale on May 14. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Woodside-Atherton Garden Club member Sarah Boyden waters tomatoes the day before the club's plant sale in the Woodside Library Native Plant Garden on May 13, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The event also featured gardening essentials, planted containers and knives sharpening.

The club was founded in 1928 to help "stimulate and share knowledge about conservation, horticulture, floral design and photography," according to the club's website. Funds raised by the biennial sale help maintain the native plant garden, which the club proposed in 1970.