Six years later, garden club's plant sale returns

Woodside-Atherton Garden Club member Barbara Seipp, left, and co-chair Alyson Illich, right, price plants together on the day before the club's plant sale at the Woodside Library Native Plant Garden on May 13, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

News

Six years later, garden club's plant sale returns

Woodside-Atherton Garden Club member Barbara Seipp, left, and co-chair Alyson Illich, right, price plants together on the day before the club's plant sale at the Woodside Library Native Plant Garden on May 13, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 20, 2022, 11:13 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

About 100 people gathered to purchase hundreds of native and drought-tolerant plants lavender, tomatoes, purple cauliflower, catalpa trees and more at the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club's plant sale in Woodside on sunny Saturday, May 14. It's the first time it's been held since 2016.

The nonprofit usually hosts the sale every two years in the town's Native Garden, located behind the Woodside Library. Organizers planned to host one in spring 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the event.

"We were excited to have the sale this year and offer our unique and member propagated plants to the community," said Leslie Quist, who co-chaired the plant sale with Alyson Illich. "It was a special day for garden enthusiasts who look forward to purchasing native plants and local offerings from our Woodside-Atherton Garden Club members. The Native Garden is beautiful at this time of year. We encourage everyone to visit it."

The event also featured gardening essentials, planted containers and knives sharpening.

The club was founded in 1928 to help "stimulate and share knowledge about conservation, horticulture, floral design and photography," according to the club's website. Funds raised by the biennial sale help maintain the native plant garden, which the club proposed in 1970.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The group has been involved in a number of local civic projects, including work on gardens at Woodside Priory and Woodside Elementary School, according to its website.

For more information on the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club, go here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Six years later, garden club's plant sale returns

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 20, 2022, 11:13 am

About 100 people gathered to purchase hundreds of native and drought-tolerant plants lavender, tomatoes, purple cauliflower, catalpa trees and more at the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club's plant sale in Woodside on sunny Saturday, May 14. It's the first time it's been held since 2016.

The nonprofit usually hosts the sale every two years in the town's Native Garden, located behind the Woodside Library. Organizers planned to host one in spring 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the event.

"We were excited to have the sale this year and offer our unique and member propagated plants to the community," said Leslie Quist, who co-chaired the plant sale with Alyson Illich. "It was a special day for garden enthusiasts who look forward to purchasing native plants and local offerings from our Woodside-Atherton Garden Club members. The Native Garden is beautiful at this time of year. We encourage everyone to visit it."

The event also featured gardening essentials, planted containers and knives sharpening.

The club was founded in 1928 to help "stimulate and share knowledge about conservation, horticulture, floral design and photography," according to the club's website. Funds raised by the biennial sale help maintain the native plant garden, which the club proposed in 1970.

The group has been involved in a number of local civic projects, including work on gardens at Woodside Priory and Woodside Elementary School, according to its website.

For more information on the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club, go here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.