Community briefs: Woodside Blood drive, high school district college partnership and more

For students who plan to continue their academic journey, the agreement establishes transfer pathways from Cañada College to San Francisco State University and California State University, East Bay.

The partnership also aims to grow the number of students taking dual enrollment courses by increasing the number of sections offered to SUHSD high schools annually. This includes expanding the number of high school students participating in the Middle College Program where SUHSD students finish earning their high school requirements and attend Cañada College to start earning college credits.

The agreement includes individualized high school, college and career readiness guides to SUHSD students. Every SUHSD senior will have access to the CCCApply (the application for California Community Colleges, including Cañada College) as well as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or DREAM Act applications.

The district signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cañada College, San Francisco State University (SFSU) and California State University, East Bay (CSUEB) on May 5, according to a press release.

Sequoia Union High School District (SUHSD) is partnering with local colleges to increase the number of SUHSD graduates who move on to postsecondary education.

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there's always a special need for type O blood.

Organizers say that walk-in availability may be limited, and encourage donors to make an appointment online or by calling 888-723-7831. Donors are required to wear a mask.

Woodside Mounted Patrol will host a community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center on Tuesday, May 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 521 Kings Mountain Road in Woodside.

The agreement includes a program that provides tutoring and counseling for cohorts of underrepresented SUHSD juniors and seniors.

"A college education can transform lives, families and communities," said San Francisco State University President Lynn Mahoney in a statement. "This partnership will raise awareness among students of the opportunities available to them in the Bay Area and help them map a path to seizing those opportunities."

Environmental Programs Committee has three vacancies. One is for a term expiring in June 2023. One is for a term that expires in June 2024. The last is for a four-year term expiring in June 2026.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee has two vacancies, one with a term expiring in June 2023 and one with a four-year term expiring in June 2026.

There's one vacancy on the Audit and Finance Committee for a four-year term that expires in June 2026.

The town of Atherton is recruiting for committees and commissions. Applicants must be Atherton residents.

Applications can be found on the town's website or at Town Hall and submitted in the Office of the City Clerk at: 80 Fair Oaks Lane, Atherton, CA 94027.

The Rail Committee has one vacancy for a four-year term that expires in June 2026.

Parks and Recreation Committee has three vacancies. Two are for four-year terms expiring in June 2026. Another is for a two-year term expiring in June 2024.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: Woodside Blood drive, high school district college partnership and more