Scores of protestors gather at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest in downtown Mountain View

"It makes all the difference if you can have a child when you're ready, and then you can be fully present and fully available and fully enthusiastic, and not pissed off," Armigo said. "We don't need pissed-off women raising the next generation."

Victoria Armigo said that she was out protesting for her granddaughter's sake. She said that she had two abortions in her life, and her mother grew up in a time where women were the property of men. She wanted her granddaughter to have the same freedom of choice that she and her daughter had.

An estimated 200-300 protestors converged at the Mountain View Caltrain station and marched down Castro Street, chanting and making their way to all four corners of Castro and El Camino Real. Cars driving by honked their support as protestors cheered in return. Protestors carried signs with images of wire hangers and saying such as "abortion is healthcare" and "we are not ovary-acting."

Mountain View's demonstration was one of over 380 "Bans Off Our Bodies" protests held across the country Saturday to urge the Supreme Court not to overturn the nearly 50-year-old law. They were organized by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Women's March, and the Liberate Abortion Coalition, among others.

"I think that (abortion) should be allowed," Eve said. "I came here because I think abortion is important, and I think it's part of healthcare, and if people aren't allowed to do it, we're going to find a way to do it, just not as safe, and if they're going to do it, then they should do it in a safe way."

Rebecca McKenzie brought her daughter Eve McKenzie, age 9, to the demonstration because, as a physician and a mother, she believes that it's essential to use your voice. Eve carried a sign that said, "This is a free country and abortion is freedom."

"It's almost like I feel their hands going into my uterus," Habra said. "That's what it feels like, and it's probably feeling like that for a lot of women."

Several protestors wore green to pay tribute to the abortion rights movement in Argentina that was described as a "green tide." One such activist, Elisa Habra, said that she has been protesting for women's rights for years.

"Many of the people who are so vehement on this issue (have) an utter lack of care for what happens when children are born," Weinstein said. "That somehow that doesn't matter and that only matters before they're born. I think that's hideous."

Scores of protestors gather at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest in downtown Mountain View

Uploaded: Sat, May 14, 2022, 4:55 pm

Carrying signs and chanting, demonstrators gathered in downtown Mountain View on Saturday, May 14, for a "Bans Off Our Bodies" protest, objecting to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that guaranteed abortion rights. An estimated 200-300 protestors converged at the Mountain View Caltrain station and marched down Castro Street, chanting and making their way to all four corners of Castro and El Camino Real. Cars driving by honked their support as protestors cheered in return. Protestors carried signs with images of wire hangers and saying such as "abortion is healthcare" and "we are not ovary-acting." Victoria Armigo said that she was out protesting for her granddaughter's sake. She said that she had two abortions in her life, and her mother grew up in a time where women were the property of men. She wanted her granddaughter to have the same freedom of choice that she and her daughter had. "It makes all the difference if you can have a child when you're ready, and then you can be fully present and fully available and fully enthusiastic, and not pissed off," Armigo said. "We don't need pissed-off women raising the next generation." Barbara Weinstein shared a similar sentiment, conveying her anger about what she says is a lack of concern for children after they've been born. "Many of the people who are so vehement on this issue (have) an utter lack of care for what happens when children are born," Weinstein said. "That somehow that doesn't matter and that only matters before they're born. I think that's hideous." Several protestors wore green to pay tribute to the abortion rights movement in Argentina that was described as a "green tide." One such activist, Elisa Habra, said that she has been protesting for women's rights for years. "It's almost like I feel their hands going into my uterus," Habra said. "That's what it feels like, and it's probably feeling like that for a lot of women." Rebecca McKenzie brought her daughter Eve McKenzie, age 9, to the demonstration because, as a physician and a mother, she believes that it's essential to use your voice. Eve carried a sign that said, "This is a free country and abortion is freedom." "I think that (abortion) should be allowed," Eve said. "I came here because I think abortion is important, and I think it's part of healthcare, and if people aren't allowed to do it, we're going to find a way to do it, just not as safe, and if they're going to do it, then they should do it in a safe way." Mountain View's demonstration was one of over 380 "Bans Off Our Bodies" protests held across the country Saturday to urge the Supreme Court not to overturn the nearly 50-year-old law. They were organized by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Women's March, and the Liberate Abortion Coalition, among others.

Magali Gauthier contributed to this report.