Menlo Park releases draft housing plans for 2023-2031

After more than a year of community feedback and City Council deliberations, Menlo Park released a first draft of the 2023-2031 Housing Element document on Wednesday.

The more than 700-page document is part of the sixth cycle of a state-mandated process in which all jurisdictions must outline a plan, filled with policies and potential development sites, that can pave the way for more housing in California.

"New for the 2023-2031 planning period is the emphasis on furthering fair housing," the document states. "The overall focus of the Housing Element is to enhance community life, character, and vitality through the provision of adequate housing opportunities for people at all income levels."

In the last Housing Element cycle for the 2015-2023 period, Menlo Park was required to plan for 655 housing units. This cycle, the city's Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) projects that Menlo Park will have to plan for 2,946 units – or more than 3,800 units when including a recommended 30% buffer over the minimum.

Most if not all jurisdictions in California have seen an increase in their RHNA numbers as California continues to struggle with a housing crisis.