Kristen Gracia to head Menlo Park school district

Kristen Gracia will be the Menlo Park City School District's next superintendent.

The MPCSD school board voted 5-0 to approve a contract for Gracia, an over 20-year veteran of the district who serves as assistant superintendent of talent and technology, at its Thursday, May 12, meeting. She will replace Erik Burmeister, who announced his departure last month to pursue other opportunities. He plans to step down by the end of 2022.

"I could not be more confident in Kristen's ability to continue the world class education MPCSD provides and to ensure MPCSD's focus on our whole child vision," Burmeister said in an email to district families. "I look forward to formally introducing you to Kristen if you don't already know her and partnering with her over the next several months to ensure a seamless transition."

Gracia's contract begins Jan. 1, 2023, but if Burmeister decides to leave before then, that would be adjusted, said Parke Treadway, the district's public information officer, in an email. Her annual salary will be $250,000, according to the contract.

Gracia became a teacher in 2000. She taught Laurel School before transitioning into administrative work as Oak Knoll School's assistant principal, according to a bio on the district website.