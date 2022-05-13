News

Kristen Gracia to head Menlo Park school district

Gracia is a veteran of the district

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 13, 2022, 11:20 am
Incoming Menlo Park City School District superintendent Kristen Gracia. Courtesy Jayd Almquist.

Kristen Gracia will be the Menlo Park City School District's next superintendent.

The MPCSD school board voted 5-0 to approve a contract for Gracia, an over 20-year veteran of the district who serves as assistant superintendent of talent and technology, at its Thursday, May 12, meeting. She will replace Erik Burmeister, who announced his departure last month to pursue other opportunities. He plans to step down by the end of 2022.

"I could not be more confident in Kristen's ability to continue the world class education MPCSD provides and to ensure MPCSD's focus on our whole child vision," Burmeister said in an email to district families. "I look forward to formally introducing you to Kristen if you don't already know her and partnering with her over the next several months to ensure a seamless transition."

Left to right: Menlo Park City School District officials Dave Ackerman, Francesa Segrè, Sherwin Chen, Kristen Gracia, Scott Saywell, Erik Burmeister and Stacey Jones during a May 12 board meeting when Gracia was selected as the incoming superintendent. Courtesy Menlo Park City School District.

Gracia's contract begins Jan. 1, 2023, but if Burmeister decides to leave before then, that would be adjusted, said Parke Treadway, the district's public information officer, in an email. Her annual salary will be $250,000, according to the contract.

Gracia became a teacher in 2000. She taught Laurel School before transitioning into administrative work as Oak Knoll School's assistant principal, according to a bio on the district website.

She served as interim co-principal of the school before becoming the permanent principal in 2015. She took on the district-wide role of assistant superintendent of talent and technology in 2021.

Gracia was the first person in her family to graduate from college, according to her bio. She holds a bachelor's degree in liberal studies from Sonoma State University and master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction, and school administration from Notre Dame de Namur University.

