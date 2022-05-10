Woodside celebrates 100 years of May Day

A car drives through the May Day Parade in Woodside on May 7, 2022. Photo by Federica Armstrong.

Woodside celebrates 100 years of May Day

A car drives through the May Day Parade in Woodside on May 7, 2022. Photo by Federica Armstrong.

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

On a sunny but chilly day on Saturday, May 7, Woodsiders stood along the town's main artery, cheering on friends, neighbors and local students riding on floats for the first time since 2019 to celebrate the time-honored tradition of May Day.

This year marked the 100th since the celebration started in 1922 as a way to usher in spring. The town canceled the 2020 and 2021 May Day parade and festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The 100th anniversary of the May Day parade is a very special day for all of us," Mayor Dick Brown told event attendees. "It is a dramatic way to say welcome back after two years of disruption in our lives. … I consider today the re-opening of Woodside for outdoor group activities."

The town will bring back a series of other events this spring and summer. The Soap Box Derby, a race for kids ages 6 to 12, will be back on May 22. The Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County will host its Fourth of July Junior Rodeo.

A pancake breakfast and fun run started the May Day festivities. Following the parade, at 10 a.m., the Woodside Elementary School third grade class participated in the May Pole dance.

With equine herpesvirus that was widespread, and deadly, earlier this year, the May Day team was excited to even have horses in the parade at all, said Lisha Mainz, one of the event's planners, in an email.

