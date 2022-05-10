Woodside celebrates 100 years of May Day

On a sunny but chilly day on Saturday, May 7, Woodsiders stood along the town's main artery, cheering on friends, neighbors and local students riding on floats for the first time since 2019 to celebrate the time-honored tradition of May Day.

This year marked the 100th since the celebration started in 1922 as a way to usher in spring. The town canceled the 2020 and 2021 May Day parade and festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The 100th anniversary of the May Day parade is a very special day for all of us," Mayor Dick Brown told event attendees. "It is a dramatic way to say welcome back after two years of disruption in our lives. … I consider today the re-opening of Woodside for outdoor group activities."

The town will bring back a series of other events this spring and summer. The Soap Box Derby, a race for kids ages 6 to 12, will be back on May 22. The Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County will host its Fourth of July Junior Rodeo.

Slideshow SLIDESHOW : Members of the 100th May Day Kindergarten Royal Court, Ermes Guerrero Ramirez, right, Parker Howerton, center, Isabella Rivera, left, and her mother Carly Rivera, far left, ride in a vintage fire truck called "Old White" during the May Day Parade in Woodside on May 7, 2022. Photo by Federica Armstrong. SLIDESHOW : Children dance after the 100th annual May Day Parade in Woodside on May 7, 2022. Photo by Federica Armstrong. Tina Adolph, co-grand marshal of the 100th annual May Day Parade, rides in a 1949 Chevrolet Styleline Deluxe Convertible, with her grandchildren Jojo and Rocco on May 7, 2022. Adolph is retiring after working in various capacities at Woodside Elementary School for 20 years. Photo by Federica Armstrong SLIDESHOW : Woodside Elementary School third grade students perform the May Pole Dance in the school amphitheater on May 7, 2022. Music teacher Dr. Kara D'Ambrosio has been organizing the performance for the last 22 years. Photo by Federica Armstrong. SLIDESHOW : Members of Mounted Patrol of San Mateo parade during the 100th annual May Day celebration in Woodside on May 7, 2022. The Mounted Patrol was established in 1942, four months after Pearl Harbour, to assist the military patrolling the underdevelopped coastline of San Mateo County on horseback. Today, the all-volunteer unit supports the Sheriff's department and the community in many equestrian activities and events. Photo by Federica Armstrong. SLIDESHOW : Students in the 100th May Day Kindergarten Royal Court ride on a vintage fire truck called "Old White" during the May Day Parade in Woodside on May 7, 2022. Photo by Federica Armstrong. SLIDESHOW : Woodside Elementary School third grade students perform the May Pole Dance in the school amphitheater on May 7, 2022. Music teacher Dr. Kara D'Ambrosio has been organizing the performance for the last 22 years. Photo by Federica Armstrong. SLIDESHOW : Volunteers are recognized with the Woodside Elward Thomas Citizen of the Year award at the end of the 100th annual May Day Parade on May 7, 2022. Photo by Federica Armstrong. SLIDESHOW : Woodside Elementary School's Royal Kindergarten Court, from left to right, Ermes Guerrero Ramirez, Soren Mawson, Eliana Fisher, Eita Nakauchi, Isabella Rivera and Parker Howerton, during the 100th annual May Day event in Woodside on May 7, 2022. Photo by Federica Armstrong. Previous Next

A pancake breakfast and fun run started the May Day festivities. Following the parade, at 10 a.m., the Woodside Elementary School third grade class participated in the May Pole dance.