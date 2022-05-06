Arts

Feist gets up close and personal with 'Multitudes' at Stanford Live

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Uploaded: Fri, May 6, 2022, 11:05 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Singer/songwriter and guitarist Feist will perform the new show "Multitudes" in the round. Courtesy Stanford Live.

Talk about welcoming audiences back to theaters: Feist's new "Multitudes" show puts listeners on the stage right along with the indie pop singer/songwriter and guitarist.

Stanford Live presents "Multitudes" May 6 and 7, 7 and 9 p.m. each night.

"Multitudes," which features all new music, will be performed in the round, with Feist surrounded by the audience on stage. Feist will be accompanied by musicians Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai.

The show, created with renowned designer Rob Sinclair, who has worked with artists such as David Byrne, Peter Gabriel and Tame Impala, was made in response to the last two years of periodic isolation from communal spaces such as theaters and venues brought about by the pandemic.

The dates at Stanford are the fourth and final stop on the show's limited tour of the western U.S.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Multitudes" takes place at Memorial Auditorium, 551 Jane Stanford Way, Stanford. Tickets start at $99. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Feist gets up close and personal with 'Multitudes' at Stanford Live

by Palo Alto Weekly staff /

Uploaded: Fri, May 6, 2022, 11:05 am

Talk about welcoming audiences back to theaters: Feist's new "Multitudes" show puts listeners on the stage right along with the indie pop singer/songwriter and guitarist.

Stanford Live presents "Multitudes" May 6 and 7, 7 and 9 p.m. each night.

"Multitudes," which features all new music, will be performed in the round, with Feist surrounded by the audience on stage. Feist will be accompanied by musicians Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai.

The show, created with renowned designer Rob Sinclair, who has worked with artists such as David Byrne, Peter Gabriel and Tame Impala, was made in response to the last two years of periodic isolation from communal spaces such as theaters and venues brought about by the pandemic.

The dates at Stanford are the fourth and final stop on the show's limited tour of the western U.S.

"Multitudes" takes place at Memorial Auditorium, 551 Jane Stanford Way, Stanford. Tickets start at $99. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.