Community briefs: Menlo Park fun run, wildfire preparedness and more

The 5K racecourse will begin at Hillview Middle School, 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park, and wind through the neighborhood along Hobart Street, Middle Avenue, Bay Laurel Drive, and then down Olive Street back to Hillview Middle School for the finish. The one-mile route will be a shorter loop down Hobart Street and back along Olive Street. The event will be held rain or shine.

After the race, families are invited to the free post-run festival at the middle school featuring bouncy houses, games, music, food trucks and more.

"We are delighted to bring back this beloved community event, which was held virtually last year and canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic," said MPAEF Executive Director Carrie Chen in a statement. "It truly is a special day where we come together as a community and have fun, all while supporting our local schools."

The Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation 's (MPAEF) annual Schoolhouse Rocks Run & Festival is expected to bring together 1,500 families, teachers, students, neighbors, runners and non-runners on Sunday, May 22, at 9 a.m. at Hillview Middle School.

There will be an insurance agent at the fair to help answer questions about fire insurance and the changing insurance marketplace.

The Woodside Fire Protection District and WPV-Ready will provide guidance on how to create a defensible space around houses. Other offerings include information on how to harden a home and companies that specialize in the latest technology for wildfire defense.

Talk with firefighters, volunteers and leaders in the wildfire defense industry about how to prepare homes at Portola Valley's wildfire preparedness fair, hosted by the town's Wildfire Preparedness Committee.

To help with the race and festival, email [email protected] Online registration is open through Wednesday, May 18. Go to here for more information.

The Woodside Fire Protection District (WFPD) is continuing its neighborhood Chipper Program in conjunction with the town of Portola Valley, which runs from May to November. Your neighborhood will be assigned a designated day when chipping will take place.

In a period when pandemic disruptions made it hard to collect data for statewide assessments, the CDE worked with education association partners to create the CAPP Award to honor the efforts of schools and districts who designed and implemented unique opportunities to support students during a challenging time.

The program celebrates schools and districts that implemented an innovative practice during the 2020--21 school year, when California required schools to offer distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has selected the Menlo Park City, Portola Valley and Ravenswood City school districts for newly created 2022 California Pivotal Practice (CAPP) Award Program. The award program replaces the California Distinguished Schools (DS) Program, according to an April 26 press release.

Stack your material by 7 a.m. along the roadside no more than 14 days prior to your scheduled chipping day. No sign up or registration is required. Find the dates for your neighborhood and get more information about the program on WFPD's website .

Community briefs: Menlo Park fun run, wildfire preparedness and more