Police arrest man for lewd act in Palo Alto Safeway

A man who allegedly committed a lewd act in the self-checkout line of a Palo Alto grocery store in January was arrested in Napa County for a similar incident that occurred earlier this week, according to Palo Alto police.

The man had been sought by Palo Alto police after an incident at the Safeway store at 2811 Middlefield Road on Jan. 26. The man stood close behind a woman in her 20s in the checkout line and surveillance footage showed that he allegedly masturbated near her, police said.

Outside the store, the woman noticed what she believed to be biological fluid on the back of her shirt and pants. She notified police the next day.

Police distributed a news release and video footage of the man and his car. A woman in her 40s then contacted police to report that the same man had followed her around the Palo Alto Safeway on the same day. The man was also connected to a similar crime at a grocery store in Santa Clara on Feb. 13.

Detectives were able to identify the man as Christian Alpha Roberts, 27, of Oakland, and submitted a case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for review. They obtained an arrest warrant for him on April 14 charging him with misemeaanor sexual battery, battery and indecent exposure for the incidents in Palo Alto and Santa Clara. Detectives went out to serve the warrant but could not locate Roberts.