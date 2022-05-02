News

About $4K raised, nearly $7K spent in campaign for Ravenswood's Measure I

Uploaded: Mon, May 2, 2022, 11:09 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Parents watch their children have breakfast on the first day of kindergarten at Los Robles-Ronald McNair Academy in East Palo Alto on Aug. 25, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The campaign in support of the Ravenswood City School District's June Measure I $110 million bond measure raised about $4,259 from March 11 to April 23, according to campaign disclosure statements filed on April 28.

Eight donors from Atherton, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Palo Alto gave to the campaign committee, Yes on Ravenswood City School District Measure I, statements show. Measure I, which requires 55% approval to pass, is on the June 7 ballot and is aimed at replacing aging portables, upgrading classroom technology and more.

The campaign spent $6,707 during this period.

Expenditures included $450 for inclusion of campaign literature in a Democratic party mailer, $5,255 for printing services (for mail hangers, yard signers, flyers, etc.) and $765 for graphic design.

The next round of campaign disclosure statements are due Thursday, May 26, for the period ending May 21.

Ballots go out to voters this week.

