San Mateo County mayors launch 'Mental Health First Aid' training

In an attempt to help people who face mental health challenges, a group of mayors in San Mateo County are launching a new program, Mental Health First Aid Training, to enable residents to help others who might be experiencing a mental health crisis, San Mateo County Health and the San Mateo County Mayors Mental Health Initiative announced on Thursday.

The mental health first aid training is an eight-hour course that teaches volunteers how to help adults and youth who are developing a mental health problem or experiencing a crisis. The course is taught by trained, certified instructors and will be offered throughout the year.

Mental health conditions are one of the most common health issues worldwide, the county said in the statement. The program is particularly important now due to the mental health challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression, according to the World Health Organization. In December, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a special advisory noting an urgent need to address the nation's youth mental health crisis.

In 2021, more than one in three high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than four in 10 said they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in March.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has provided $200,000 to help pay for the mental health first aid training as part of COVID-19 recovery efforts. Funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which helps communities overcome challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.