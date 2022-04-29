News

Woodside's May Day parade is back, in time for its 100th anniversary

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 29, 2022, 10:57 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Woodside Elementary School's Royal Kindergarten Court for the 100th May Day with the grand marshals. Left to right, bottom row: Soren, Ermes, Isabella and Parker. Left to right, top row: Beverly Iverson, Eita, Eliana and Tina Adolph. Courtesy Christina Hengehold.

After the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the past two May Day parade festivities in Woodside, it's only fitting that for its return on its 100th anniversary on May 7, the theme would be "homecoming."

The day will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a fun run organized by the Woodside Recreation Committee at Woodside Village Church.

Beverly Iverson and Tina Adolph are grand marshals this year. As in years past, the Royal Kindergarten Court, chosen from the 2021-22 kindergarten class at Woodside Elementary School, will ride in on the Woodside Fire Protection District's vintage truck in the centennial event.

Following the parade, the school's third grade class will lead the May Pole dance in the school's amphitheater. May Day organizers will hand out the Woodside Elward Thomas Citizen of the Year award, to an individual who has contributed constantly to the school community.

There will be homecoming reunions at Woodside Elementary's Sellman parking lot at 11:30 a.m. At 11:45 a.m. there will be lunch from local Woodside eateries, along with four food trucks in the lot.

The third-grade class from Woodside Elementary School give a May Day performance following the parade on May 4, 2019. Photo by Adam Pardee.

The town held its first May Day in 1922, taking a route east from Woodside Elementary to Cañada and Woodside roads, returning to the school for the May Pole dance and community picnic, according to the book "Images of America: Woodside."

The event is sponsored by the Woodside School Parent Teacher Association.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Woodside Elementary, 3195 Woodside Road. As in past years, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department will close Woodside Road from Cañada Road to Kings Mountain/Albion and Miramontes roads at 8 a.m. Since maneuvering through crowds and cars can be difficult, attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

To nominate someone for the citizen of the year award, email [email protected] with the following information: the person's name, a short description of why this person deserves to be honored and your name and phone number.

Send photos from past May Days to [email protected]

Email May Day Parade Chairman Kari Daheb [email protected] with any questions about the event.

For more on the celebration, go here.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.