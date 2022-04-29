Woodside's May Day parade is back, in time for its 100th anniversary

After the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the past two May Day parade festivities in Woodside, it's only fitting that for its return on its 100th anniversary on May 7, the theme would be "homecoming."
The day will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a fun run organized by the Woodside Recreation Committee at Woodside Village Church.
Beverly Iverson and Tina Adolph are grand marshals this year. As in years past, the Royal Kindergarten Court, chosen from the 2021-22 kindergarten class at Woodside Elementary School, will ride in on the Woodside Fire Protection District's vintage truck in the centennial event.
Following the parade, the school's third grade class will lead the May Pole dance in the school's amphitheater. May Day organizers will hand out the Woodside Elward Thomas Citizen of the Year award, to an individual who has contributed constantly to the school community.
There will be homecoming reunions at Woodside Elementary's Sellman parking lot at 11:30 a.m. At 11:45 a.m. there will be lunch from local Woodside eateries, along with four food trucks in the lot.
The town held its first May Day in 1922, taking a route east from Woodside Elementary to Cañada and Woodside roads, returning to the school for the May Pole dance and community picnic, according to the book "Images of America: Woodside."
The event is sponsored by the Woodside School Parent Teacher Association.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Woodside Elementary, 3195 Woodside Road. As in past years, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department will close Woodside Road from Cañada Road to Kings Mountain/Albion and Miramontes roads at 8 a.m. Since maneuvering through crowds and cars can be difficult, attendees are encouraged to arrive early.
To nominate someone for the citizen of the year award, email [email protected] with the following information: the person's name, a short description of why this person deserves to be honored and your name and phone number.
Send photos from past May Days to [email protected]
Email May Day Parade Chairman Kari Daheb [email protected] with any questions about the event.
For more on the celebration, go here.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.