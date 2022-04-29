Woodside's May Day parade is back, in time for its 100th anniversary

After the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the past two May Day parade festivities in Woodside, it's only fitting that for its return on its 100th anniversary on May 7, the theme would be "homecoming."

The day will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a fun run organized by the Woodside Recreation Committee at Woodside Village Church.

Beverly Iverson and Tina Adolph are grand marshals this year. As in years past, the Royal Kindergarten Court, chosen from the 2021-22 kindergarten class at Woodside Elementary School, will ride in on the Woodside Fire Protection District's vintage truck in the centennial event.

Following the parade, the school's third grade class will lead the May Pole dance in the school's amphitheater. May Day organizers will hand out the Woodside Elward Thomas Citizen of the Year award, to an individual who has contributed constantly to the school community.

There will be homecoming reunions at Woodside Elementary's Sellman parking lot at 11:30 a.m. At 11:45 a.m. there will be lunch from local Woodside eateries, along with four food trucks in the lot.