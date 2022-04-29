Arts

Family Day at the Woodside Store takes visitors back to the 1880s

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 29, 2022, 7:58 am 0
The historic Woodside Store will be the focus of a family day, May 1. Courtesy San Mateo Historical Association.

The town of Woodside may be almost synonymous with all things equestrian, but looking back to the days when horseback riding was the main mode of travel, the area was known for redwood logging. The San Mateo County Historical Association is hosting a family day highlighting this era of local history at the historic Woodside Store on May 1, noon to 4 p.m.

The event explores life in Woodside in the 1880s, looking at the history of the Woodside Store and delving into the area's role in the lumber industry during the 19th century.

Volunteer docent group the Woodside Storekeepers will be on hand to share information. Families can enjoy such vintage activities as cutting a log with a two-man saw, cleaving shingles, doll-making and games of the era.

Helping to set the scene will be live bluegrass and Americana music from members of the Goat Hill Girls.

The store is located at at Tripp and Kings Mountain roads in Woodside. For more information visit, historysmc.org.

