Author appearances, special activities mark Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday

Books Inc. Palo Alto Local authors Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell, Diana Farid, Erin Gleeson and Joanna Ho will be on hand to autograph books. Visitors are invited to get a free advance copy of a book and write a review about it that will be posted in the store. Other events include a raffle and exclusive Independent Bookstore Day items.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story included incorrect information about activities and special items that will be available at Kepler's Books. The story has been updated to reflect Kepler's current schedule and offerings for Independent Bookstore Day.

This year's events feature many in-person appearances and signings by authors, and some stores are also featuring activities for grownups and kids. At some bookstores, visitors can also pick up special Independent Bookstore Day items, which typically include signed books, special prints and stationery items.

And for the first time in two years, there's ample opportunity to celebrate these special places in person, on Independent Bookstore Day, which takes place on Saturday, April 30.

Local independent bookstores have helped keep many a restless mind grounded during the unpredictability of the past couple of years with a steady supply of compelling reading material, along with hosting a variety of online author talks and events.

Bell's Books The downtown Palo Alto bookstore, which marks 87 years in business this year, isn't planning special activities for Saturday. But a staffer at the store, which carries new, used and rare books, said this week has seen the arrival of new collections from four Stanford professors that should be available for browsing.

Feldman's Books The used bookstore, which has been based in Menlo Park for over 25 years, will host live piano music during the afternoon.

Ink Spell Books The Half Moon Bay bookstore will host a scavenger hunt at 3 p.m., followed by a trivia contest at 4 p.m., and plans to give away prizes.

Leigh's Favorite Books, Bookasaurus The neighboring sister bookstores in Sunnyvale will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with a treasure hunt for kids at Bookasaurus and one for adults at Leigh's Favorite Books. Prizes will be awarded to those who complete the hunt, including gift cards and "mystery books" (books wrapped in paper with only a description available). Owner Leigh Odum plans to have a Jane Austen tea table with cookies set out and a book-themed cornhole game out front. Bookasaurus will also have someone on hand making balloon animals from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Books Inc. Campbell The Campbell outpost of Books Inc. will host four authors on Saturday, including children's book author of "The Wish Library" series, Christine Evans; Lilli Valencia, discussing her new book "Lillistones;" Devi Laskar, who will be signing both of her books, including yet-to-be-released "Circa;" and Kai Harris, author of the new book "What the Fireflies Knew."

Books Inc. Mountain View The store offers special Independent Bookstore Day-themed items, including mugs, tote bags, journals as well as tote bags with a design inspired by the "Six of Crows" fantasy novel by Leigh Bardugo.

Linden Tree Books Throughout the day, the children's bookstore hosts storytimes with local authors including Tim McCanna, Vicky Fang, Caroline Pritchard, Joanna Ho and Darshana Khiani. Visitors can also spin a "mystery wheel" for giveaways and discounts.

Kepler's Books Authors will be on hand to sign their books, starting with John Markoff signing "Whole Earth: The Many Lives of Stewart Brand" at 10:30 a.m.; Kai Harris signing her novel "What the Fireflies Knew" at 11:30 a.m. and Grace D. Li will sign her bestseller "Portrait of a Thief" at 2 p.m.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Author appearances, special activities mark Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday