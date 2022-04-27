Woman robbed inside Nordstrom at Stanford Shopping Center

A woman who was shopping at Nordstrom at Stanford Shopping Center was robbed of $2,500 in purchases while inside the store on Tuesday, April 26, Palo Alto police said in a press release.
The victim, who is in her 20s, said she was leaving the register at about 4:45 p.m. when she was verbally accosted by a woman, who was accompanied by another female. The victim recognized the woman as someone with whom she was acquainted. The acquaintance allegedly grabbed the victim's shopping bags and fled the store.
The victim chased the two women on foot, but they left in a newer gray, four-door Toyota Camry and drove east on Sand Hill Road toward El Camino Real, the victim told police. The alleged robber was a passenger in the car while the other woman drove, police stated.
The victim described the robber as a Black female in her 20s, about 5-feet-1-inch tall and 140 pounds. She was wearing a black tank top, black jeans and sandals. Her accomplice was a Black female in her 20s wearing an orange shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and awhite surgical mask. The victim did not recognize the accomplice.
Police said no weapons were involved. The victim complained of abdominal pain after chasing the women but declined medical attention.
Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
"The victim recognized the woman as someone with whom she was acquainted"
The Victim described the robber... but she was acquainted with them so why didn't she just identify the person? Something does not seem right with this story.
I agree with Brian. If the victim knows the robber, who cares about the car or how much the robber weighs? Seems as though we are missing the real story here.
Her story is BS pure and simple.