News

Atherton: Mademoiselle Colette to operate new town center cafe

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 27, 2022, 11:55 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Debora Ferrand, owner of Patiserrie Colette, places raspberry eclairs in the pastry display at Mademoiselle Colette on Nov. 10, 2015. She plans to open her fourth cafe at Atherton town center this fall. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Local French patisserie Mademoiselle Colette will run a cafe in Atherton's soon-to-open library.

This will be the fourth location for Mademoiselle Colette, which has cafes in Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Redwood City, which serve breakfast, lunch, as well as pastries to go. Its proprietor, Debora Ferrand, is an Atherton resident, according to a town staff report.

"Mademoiselle Colette can bring an elegant, cozy, delicious, and high quality service cafe to the residents and employees of Atherton," the cafe's proposal to the town, which was selected during an April 20 City Council meeting.

Mademoiselle Colette will begin making $151,000 in improvements to the 250-square-foot space in May or June, and the town expects that work to take a few months, said City Manager George Rodericks in an email. The plan is for the cafe to open by early fall, he said.

The library is part of the town's $32 million civic center project. The town plans to host a grand opening event on June 4 from noon to 3 p.m.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Ferrand opened the local company's first cafe on Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park in 2015. Born in Brazil but raised in France, she attended Le Cordon Bleu and studied at the School of Alain Ducasse in France.

Deal details

Mademoiselle Colette's Menlo Park location in 2015. Photo by Elena Kadvany.

The cafe is located in the $19.1 million, 10,000-square-foot library. Some $30,000 of the planned $151,000 in renovations would be for food equipment, according to the cafe's proposal. An approximately 2,000-square-foot deck and terrace fronts the cafe space.

Rent will be free for the cafe's first year of operations, then after, it would pay 4% of the cafe's prior month's earnings, capped at $35,000 annually.

Mademoiselle Colette plans to sign a five-year lease with the town.

Mademoiselle Colette anticipates it will initially be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

During an April 20 meeting when the council chose Mademoiselle Colette, town officials said they would be fine with the cafe serving wine. The owners have to obtain the necessary liquor licenses.

Second go at gathering proposals

In March 2021, staff asked for proposals from vendors to finish and operate the 250-square-foot space, including outfitting it with equipment, supplies and furniture, and signing a contract to operate it for three years. By the May 2021 deadline, no one had applied.

The council put out another request for proposals at the end of January after seeing renewed interest in the cafe. Proposals were due on March 15. One other business, SiliconValley.coffee, applied.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Atherton: Mademoiselle Colette to operate new town center cafe

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 27, 2022, 11:55 am

Local French patisserie Mademoiselle Colette will run a cafe in Atherton's soon-to-open library.

This will be the fourth location for Mademoiselle Colette, which has cafes in Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Redwood City, which serve breakfast, lunch, as well as pastries to go. Its proprietor, Debora Ferrand, is an Atherton resident, according to a town staff report.

"Mademoiselle Colette can bring an elegant, cozy, delicious, and high quality service cafe to the residents and employees of Atherton," the cafe's proposal to the town, which was selected during an April 20 City Council meeting.

Mademoiselle Colette will begin making $151,000 in improvements to the 250-square-foot space in May or June, and the town expects that work to take a few months, said City Manager George Rodericks in an email. The plan is for the cafe to open by early fall, he said.

The library is part of the town's $32 million civic center project. The town plans to host a grand opening event on June 4 from noon to 3 p.m.

Ferrand opened the local company's first cafe on Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park in 2015. Born in Brazil but raised in France, she attended Le Cordon Bleu and studied at the School of Alain Ducasse in France.

The cafe is located in the $19.1 million, 10,000-square-foot library. Some $30,000 of the planned $151,000 in renovations would be for food equipment, according to the cafe's proposal. An approximately 2,000-square-foot deck and terrace fronts the cafe space.

Rent will be free for the cafe's first year of operations, then after, it would pay 4% of the cafe's prior month's earnings, capped at $35,000 annually.

Mademoiselle Colette plans to sign a five-year lease with the town.

Mademoiselle Colette anticipates it will initially be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

During an April 20 meeting when the council chose Mademoiselle Colette, town officials said they would be fine with the cafe serving wine. The owners have to obtain the necessary liquor licenses.

In March 2021, staff asked for proposals from vendors to finish and operate the 250-square-foot space, including outfitting it with equipment, supplies and furniture, and signing a contract to operate it for three years. By the May 2021 deadline, no one had applied.

The council put out another request for proposals at the end of January after seeing renewed interest in the cafe. Proposals were due on March 15. One other business, SiliconValley.coffee, applied.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.