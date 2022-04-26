News

San Mateo County Supervisors OK policy for Sheriff's Office use of military equipment

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 26, 2022, 11:57 am 3
To comply with state law, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has developed a military equipment use policy, which the county's Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday, April 19.

San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. Courtesy photo.

The state law, Assembly Bill 481, requires law enforcement to bring a military equipment use policy for local government to approve.

County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos told the board members that while the sheriff's office does not have equipment used by the military, they created a policy in the interest of transparency.

"There was some indication that AB (Assembly Bill) 481 was intended to apply only to equipment actually used by the military. The sheriff's office has no such equipment," Bolanos said. "However, many have interpreted the law more broadly to include certain general types of equipment that fall within the categories listed in AB 481 but that are not actually purchased by the military from military sources."

Equipment that would be regulated under the new policy include drones, BearCat armored vehicles, firearms and ammunition of a .50 caliber or greater, tear gas, grenades, projectile launchers, rubber bullets and other types of specialty equipment.

Previously, use of such equipment would have been regulated under internal policies.

Lieutenant Eamonn Allen with the sheriff's office said that the policy would govern how this equipment is funded, acquired and used. Staff would be trained and required to report on any use.

He said the equipment is designed to "bring dangerous incidents safely under control, to mitigate risks to sheriff's office personnel as well as the public or prevent loss of life in the absence of any further options."

For example, remotely controlled equipment like drones can be used to help locate and rescue people from remote locations.

The law also requires the sheriff's office to produce an annual report regarding the use of any "military" equipment and hold a public meeting within a month of releasing the report.

The proposed policy and this year's report are available online here. The next report is due in May 2023.

County supervisors voted in support of the proposed use policy, except Supervisor Warren Slocum who expressed concern over the use of the word "military" and how it may be received by some communities.

David Silberman, chief deputy county attorney, said that this was something they struggled with when preparing the presentation.

"We wanted to be transparent and it was hard because the legislature calls it 'military equipment' when it's really not military equipment," Silberman said. "But to call the presentation something other than 'military equipment' also didn't seem very transparent."

More information on this item from Tuesday's meeting is available online here.

Comments

Danna Breen
Registered user
Portola Valley: other
19 hours ago
Danna Breen, Portola Valley: other
Registered user
19 hours ago

No, no,;no. I a, sure the readership is aware that in Britain the police don’t even carry gun! San Mateo sheriff with grenades?! No thank you. This is over the top.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

MenloVoter.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
18 hours ago
MenloVoter., Menlo Park: other
Registered user
18 hours ago

Danna:

There are armed police in Great Britain.

Web Link

And the Sheriffs Dept. doesn't have any military equipment that us subject to AB481.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Danna Breen
Registered user
Portola Valley: other
17 hours ago
Danna Breen, Portola Valley: other
Registered user
17 hours ago

Thank you for the correction.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

