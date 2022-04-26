San Mateo County Supervisors OK policy for Sheriff's Office use of military equipment

NEWS ALERT: Menlo Park shooting captured on neighbor's surveillance video

Equipment that would be regulated under the new policy include drones, BearCat armored vehicles , firearms and ammunition of a .50 caliber or greater, tear gas, grenades, projectile launchers, rubber bullets and other types of specialty equipment.

"There was some indication that AB (Assembly Bill) 481 was intended to apply only to equipment actually used by the military. The sheriff's office has no such equipment," Bolanos said. "However, many have interpreted the law more broadly to include certain general types of equipment that fall within the categories listed in AB 481 but that are not actually purchased by the military from military sources."

County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos told the board members that while the sheriff's office does not have equipment used by the military, they created a policy in the interest of transparency.

To comply with state law, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has developed a military equipment use policy, which the county's Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday, April 19.

The law also requires the sheriff's office to produce an annual report regarding the use of any "military" equipment and hold a public meeting within a month of releasing the report.

For example, remotely controlled equipment like drones can be used to help locate and rescue people from remote locations.

He said the equipment is designed to "bring dangerous incidents safely under control, to mitigate risks to sheriff's office personnel as well as the public or prevent loss of life in the absence of any further options."

Lieutenant Eamonn Allen with the sheriff's office said that the policy would govern how this equipment is funded, acquired and used. Staff would be trained and required to report on any use.

"We wanted to be transparent and it was hard because the legislature calls it 'military equipment' when it's really not military equipment," Silberman said. "But to call the presentation something other than 'military equipment' also didn't seem very transparent."

David Silberman, chief deputy county attorney, said that this was something they struggled with when preparing the presentation.

County supervisors voted in support of the proposed use policy, except Supervisor Warren Slocum who expressed concern over the use of the word "military" and how it may be received by some communities.

The proposed policy and this year's report are available online here . The next report is due in May 2023.

San Mateo County Supervisors OK policy for Sheriff's Office use of military equipment