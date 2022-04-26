Menlo Park pedestrian dies in early morning collision in East Palo Alto

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car early Monday morning in East Palo Alto, police said.

The collision was reported at about 5:09 a.m. on East Bayshore Road at Oakwood Drive.

A man wearing dark clothing was pushing a shopping cart in the southbound lane of traffic and was hit by a car that was traveling in the same direction, according to a news release from police.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified him as 71-year-old Juan Barrera Gomez of Menlo Park.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.