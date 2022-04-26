Menlo Park shooting captured on neighbor's video

NEWS ALERT: Menlo Park shooting captured on neighbor's surveillance video

About 12 shots of return fire can be heard as the vehicle drives off. A woman is heard in the background saying, "Get inside."

About 30 shots can be heard firing, with the flare of the weapon seen flashing in the video.

The incident occurred near the 1200 block of Windermere Avenue. In a timestamped video from a Belle Haven neighborhood resident, around 8:20 p.m., April 25, a sports utility vehicle can be seen creeping up the road before stopping in front of a home across the street.

Multiple gun shots were exchanged between two groups near the Belle Haven neighborhood on Monday evening, according to the Menlo Park Police Department, and the attack was captured by a neighbor's surveillance camera.

A 25-year-old woman from Menlo Park and a 31-year-old man from Redwood City were detained at the scene and arrested for outstanding warrants, police said. Officers also said they recovered an unattended ghost gun from the scene, referring to untraceable guns made from a kit that are becoming increasingly common at crime scenes.

"While the overall shooting investigation is ongoing, two of the subjects we contacted at the scene last night were arrested for warrants," Norris said in an email. "This does appear to be a targeted act focused on one residence in particular."

Norris added that the police and the city attorney, in the past week, have made progress in their investigations regarding the area where the shooting occurred.

The incident led to the arrest of two people on Monday, but they were not directly related to the shooting, according to police Chief Dave Norris, speaking at the Menlo Park City Council meeting Tuesday.

His email was removed from the city's website shortly after The Almanac reached out to the police department and the resident about it on Tuesday.

The resident who captured the video footage emailed it to the city, along with a letter urging City Council members to hold a special meeting on public safety. He described it as "another shooting" that occurred near his home. When contacted by The Almanac, he said he was not immediately able to comment.

Because it's an ongoing investigation, no additional information can be released at this time, said Nicole Acker, public information officer for the Menlo Park police department.

Police said they believe that this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

No one was injured during the incident, according to the press release. Officers searched the area but did not find any gunshot victims.

Shots fired in the Belle Haven neighborhood, no injuries reported